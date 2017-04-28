Taking Care of Your Skin/Body — When Stress Wreaks Havoc On It

With summer just around the corner, you may want to protect your skin from the sun’s rays. But, what if some of your skin issues are coming from within? If you’re feeling more stressed that usual because of work and personal commitments, a lingering thought process or worry or something else, then your skin may also suffer.

If you look in the mirror and see more flare-ups and inflammations on your face, arms and other areas of your body, then assess your stress levels. Stressors could be causing your small flare-ups of acne or more chronic conditions, like eczema and psoriasis. Your skin feels itchy and scaly — and redness appears out of nowhere. How can you take care of your skin when the life’s stresses get in the way? Here are some tips to take care of your skin — even when stress wreaks havoc on it:

Meditate

If you’re too focused on negative thoughts in your brain, then the stress can cause your skin to breakout or become inflamed. Try to focus on deep breaths and clear your mind. This will help you manage your overall stress levels and any other mental health disorders. And your clearer skin will thank you for it, too.

See a dermatologist

If you have been to your local pharmacy to find the over-the-counter topical cream that is right for your particular skin disorder and nothing seems to work, it could be time to see a dermatologist. He or she can prescribe a cream or other medication to help clear your skin. Plus, you will be able to better assess the cause of your skin condition, whether it’s more stress-related or because of an allergy, etc.

Use Vaseline

While this isn’t the ultimate cure-all, using Vaseline on the affected areas of your skin can greatly reduce the itchiness and dryness caused by eczema, psoriasis or another skin disorder brought on by stress. Wash your face with lukewarm water to remove the skin’s natural oils. Apply Vaseline to the spot with a cotton pad or ball. It keeps your skin protected and hydrated. For example, your stress could be causing the skin on your eyelid and around your eye to become inflamed or incredibly dry. If the skin condition is affecting your scalp, then wash and condition your hair with anti-dandruff shampoo to relieve some of the symptoms.

Manage your stress levels