Things to do with your family for vacation

With kids getting out of school and summer right around the corner, family vacations can’t be that far behind. But choosing where to go can be a daunting task for even the savviest of travelers. So many things can go into making your decision. Family size, cost, available vacation time, family interests.

The United States alone is a playground full of fun and adventure. From thrilling amusement parks to sunny beaches. From gorgeous mountain scenery to amazing desert landscape, the options truly are endless.

Coastal adventures are always a hit with the family. Who doesn’t like lounging around a nice, sunny beach, whether you are on the east or west coast? On the east coast, Florida is an obvious choice with many places to choose. Located near Naples, FL is Marco Island, an ideal spot for families. This gorgeous, petite, island has a wonderful selection of activities for all ages. Boating and fishing, wave runners and standup paddle boards. Excellent swimming and even a championship golf course are among the things to do in Marco Island, Florida.

Across the US to the west coast, San Diego is a popular spot. It’s wonderful southern California climate is a huge draw, and the city itself boasts a nice selection of activities for families. The ever-popular San Diego Zoo is the top on anyone’s list. Want to take in a sporting event? San Diego has the professional baseball team, the Padres, for day or night entertainment. San Diego also has one of the most popular amusement parks with Legoland. Of course, if amusement parks are your family goal, a short drive north of San Diego will put you in Anaheim, the home of Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure!

Obviously both coasts offer endless adventure, but what about the rest of the US? Jackson Hole, Wyoming is a wilderness dream. The city sits in the shadows of the Grand Tetons and its rustic feel is a definite crowd pleaser. The Snake River is a highlight, allowing rafting trips that can be quite exhilarating. There is also horseback riding, ATV’s, and even the Cowboy Coaster, a fun zip down Jackson Hole’s Snow King Mountain.

Ever consider a Dude Ranch? Colorado offers this family experience in its wide open spaces near the Rocky Mountains. There are four world-class ranches that are all-inclusive. Your cattle rustling skills will be put to the test among the areas 600 miles worth of trails. Visit Old West towns while enjoying the beautiful scenery that is the Rocky Mountains.

Care to see the sea from a different perspective? Consider a cruise to Alaska. This way of adventure can be extremely popular for families traveling with kids. Carnival Cruise Lines offers great ports of call in Alaska which include: Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway. They also offer amazing excursions such as dog sledding, hiking over glaciers, and even kayaking the fjords. The wildlife is abundant with many sightings of bears, moose, and even whales when you’re on the water.

There are so many travel ideas for families. Whether your family preference is sunny beaches or mountain highs, do your research and plan accordingly. And above all, make the most out of your family adventure as you create those wonderful memories.