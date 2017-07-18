Things to consider when designing your office space

Today, office design goes beyond the basic concept of functionality. There is an increasing demand for creating a comfortable, fun and conducive environment for your workers. When selecting or designing an office space plan, you need to remember that a superior design can be a marketing tool. If you own a business, the office design will be the first thing that customers notice. As such, an office design is more than creating a functional space, it is shaping the experiences that you want your customers to have. Here are three considerations to make before signing off on any design plan.

Open plan or cubicles

One of the key decisions you need to make when choosing an office design is whether you want an open plan or a cubicle setting. There are certain factors that should inform this decision. For starters, your choice of office plan depends on your team performance and the nature of your business. You need to establish whether you yield better results when your employees interact in an open space, or when they work separately. Your main objective should be to create a productivity driven environment. The noise impact should also be considered. You can also have a hybrid incorporating the two plans. You can create different zones for when you need privacy, and open spaces for team interactions. Raised access flooring can provide a flexible design plan to incorporate different office layouts.

Office equipment, furniture and technology

The design and office layout you choose needs to factor in your technological, furniture and equipment needs. You need to allocate space for servers, cables and wiring. You also need to plan for copiers, printers, fax machines and charging stations. These things will have a significant effect on your overall layout. It’s expensive to start the renovation projects and then have to redo the plan. It’s essential that you get it right the first time. This will mean paying attention to every detail and seeking professional help.

Room for growth

The winning strategy to a good office space design is striking a balance between your current needs and future plans for growth. While you do not want to have idle space lying around, you need to design a space that projects into your future needs. Businesses grow, and yours will grow as well. You need to ask yourself if the office plan you have accommodates growth. There are certain plans that are rigid and will need a lot of work to add room for growth. Ensure that your designer factors in your growth as a company or a business.

Special considerations

The office layout and design needs to incorporate rooms for a specific use such as private board rooms, lunchrooms and break rooms. If space allows, you can incorporate a business lounge for the staff to relax. This, of course, depends on how much money you are willing to spend, and the nature of your business.

Thermal comfort is another special consideration that should not be overlooked. The temperature in the office has an effect on workplace productivity. For workers to perform optimally, they should not freeze or sweat. This means that the indoor temperature needs to be within what is normally termed as a “comfort zone”. Uncomfortable conditions can lead to over-stressed employees and this leads to more mistakes and less productivity.

When designing office space, you need to have the bigger picture in mind. Remember that you are designing and creating experiences for your workers, customers and yourself.