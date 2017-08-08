Guy’s Grooming Guide Men’s Grooming and Haircut Advice

When it comes to grooming, most guys have a lot of room to grow. After all, it’s not every day that you see a man as well-dressed as Ryan Gosling or with hair that could rival Matthew McConaughey’s. Without the help of an A-list stylist, it might seem as though you can never achieve a look that is similar to some of Hollywood’s most stylish. However, becoming a well-groomed man is not as difficult as one might think. In fact, with the right tools and tricks, most men can achieve a look that is sure to help them stand out from the crowd. In order to help you obtain such a look, here’s a brief guide on how to groom like a sharp-dressed man.

Step One: Respect the Art of Shaving

From the time a man sprouts his first facial hair, he’ll begin a lifelong relationship with his razor. Unfortunately, not everyone learns how to yield this tool at first, making their relationship with shaving a rough and bumpy one. In order to avoid these trials, one needs to respect the art of shaving. The first step in proper shaving is to exfoliate your skin. You can do so by rinsing your face with warm water or taking a hot shower. Next, you need to apply shaving cream, preferably something in the “sensitive skin” domain. After applying the shaving cream, it is important to move in a direction that is in line with the way your facial hair grows. Finally, you need to wash your face with warm water and apply aftershave or moisturizer. By following these steps, you’ll ensure that every shave goes smoothly.

Step Two: Choose the Right Shaver

While one can always use a straight razor, many men find that an electric shaver offers more comfort and convenience. If you choose to go this route, it will behoove you to select a shaver that you are comfortable with using for a very long time. You don’t want to skimp out on this one. Your shaver will be responsible with grooming you for years to come. Make sure to select a high-quality shaver that will keep you looking sharp time after time.

Step Three: Get Regular Haircuts

If you realize that you need a haircut, chances are other people have noticed it too. The only way to stay on top of bad hair is to fight it proactively. This means regular haircuts. How often is regular? It depends on the speed at which your hair grows. However, most men will be okay with a haircut every four weeks. This is probably more often than what 80% of men are used to, yet it’s a small price to pay for staying slick and stylish. Regular haircuts are key to making sure your look stays spiffy, so become good friends with your barber!

Step Four: Don’t be Afraid to Get a Second Opinion

Wondering if that hairstyle suits your right? Or if you should grow a beard? In most cases, you’re better off asking someone else. Many men will keep their grooming choices to themselves, relying on their own judgment for the totality of their style. Yet there’s a reason that celebrities consult with stylists; it’s better to get someone else involved. Ask style-savvy friends (or perhaps your significant other) which grooming choices you should make to keep you looking your best. This type of input is essential for men who want to be as well-groomed as the possible.