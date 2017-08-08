How To Get The Most Out Of Your Insurance Claims

You were in a recent car accident with another vehicle. The driver of the other car is at fault for the accident. You have lost wages, medical bills, and other expenses due to the mishap. How do you receive compensation for these losses? You will need to file a claim with the other driver’s insurance company. The following information will help you get the most out of your insurance claim:

Things to do After the Accident

In 2010, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that 2.24 million people received injuries in motor vehicle accidents. Whether you receive injuries or not, here are some things you should do after the accident:

Get immediate medical attention and document injuries

Write down the other driver’s name and contact information

Obtain the other driver’s insurance information

Get the license plate numbers of vehicles involved

Find witnesses and get their contact information

Get the police officer’s name and contact information

Take photographs of the accident and surrounding area

Take pictures of the damage to all vehicles involved

Write down notes about conversations with the other driver and witnesses

Types of Car Accident Injuries

After a car accident, you may feel that there is no need for medical attention. Symptoms relating to your injuries may not occur until weeks later. It is a good idea to get a complete medical examination as soon as possible. Here are some common types of car accident injuries:

Head injuries from hitting head against the steering wheel or dashboard

Back injuries from car hit from the rear

Spinal cord injuries leaving damage to extremities of the body

Neck injuries from a quick movement of the head and neck (whiplash)

Collapsed lungs and broken ribs due to sudden chest trauma

Broken bones from impact of car

Types of Damages for Property Loss

When you are in an accident, your car may receive extensive harm. Here are some of the types of damages for your property losses:

Compensation for the total loss or repair of the vehicle

Reimbursement for a car rental

Compensation for broken items inside the car

Out-of-pocket expenses such as Uber or taxi services to get home

Types of Damages for Personal Injury or Loss

You may receive serious injuries, minor cuts, and bruises in an accident. You may have no apparent injuries. All the same, you need to seek medical attention because symptoms may appear in the future. Here are some types of damages for personal injuries or losses:

Lost Wages for past and future earnings

Medical expenses such as doctor, hospital, rehabilitation, and ambulance

Loss of consortium including loss of companionship and loss of sexual activity

Pain and suffering which includes physical and mental pain

Talking with the Insurance Company Representative

After you file your claims with the insurance company, a representative may call you. Here are some ways to handle the conversation with the representative:

Find out the representative’s name and company

Identify the name of the insured

Only give your name, address, and phone number

Do not talk about details of your injuries or the accident

Do not settle your claim now

Write down notes about the call

Negotiating with the Insurance Company

You need to know the settlement value of your claim before negotiating with the insurance company. It is important to not disclose this information to the representative. The representative may offer an amount that is less than the value of your claim. If the representative does not increase the offer, it is time to see a personal injury attorney.

Contacting a Personal Injury Lawyer

An auto insurance company’s legal department has the job of paying less than a claim is worth. A personal injury lawyer will be your advocate during settlement negotiations. If a lawsuit is necessary, the attorney will support you through the entire process.

If the driver of another car causes your injuries in an accident, you will need to receive compensation for your losses. The driver will also be responsible for repairing or replacing your car. The other driver’s insurance company should pay you a fair settlement for your claim.