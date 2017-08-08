How To Get The Most Out Of Your Insurance Claims

You were in a recent car accident with another vehicle. The driver of the other car is at fault for the accident. You have lost wages, medical bills, and other expenses due to the mishap. How do you receive compensation for these losses? You will need to file a claim with the other driver’s insurance company. The following information will help you get the most out of your insurance claim:
Things to do After the Accident
In 2010, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that 2.24 million people received injuries in motor vehicle accidents. Whether you receive injuries or not, here are some things you should do after the accident:
- Get immediate medical attention and document injuries
- Write down the other driver’s name and contact information
- Obtain the other driver’s insurance information
- Get the license plate numbers of vehicles involved
- Find witnesses and get their contact information
- Get the police officer’s name and contact information
- Take photographs of the accident and surrounding area
- Take pictures of the damage to all vehicles involved
- Write down notes about conversations with the other driver and witnesses
Types of Car Accident Injuries
After a car accident, you may feel that there is no need for medical attention. Symptoms relating to your injuries may not occur until weeks later. It is a good idea to get a complete medical examination as soon as possible. Here are some common types of car accident injuries:
- Head injuries from hitting head against the steering wheel or dashboard
- Back injuries from car hit from the rear
- Spinal cord injuries leaving damage to extremities of the body
- Neck injuries from a quick movement of the head and neck (whiplash)
- Collapsed lungs and broken ribs due to sudden chest trauma
- Broken bones from impact of car
Types of Damages for Property Loss
When you are in an accident, your car may receive extensive harm. Here are some of the types of damages for your property losses:
- Compensation for the total loss or repair of the vehicle
- Reimbursement for a car rental
- Compensation for broken items inside the car
- Out-of-pocket expenses such as Uber or taxi services to get home
Types of Damages for Personal Injury or Loss
You may receive serious injuries, minor cuts, and bruises in an accident. You may have no apparent injuries. All the same, you need to seek medical attention because symptoms may appear in the future. Here are some types of damages for personal injuries or losses:
- Lost Wages for past and future earnings
- Medical expenses such as doctor, hospital, rehabilitation, and ambulance
- Loss of consortium including loss of companionship and loss of sexual activity
- Pain and suffering which includes physical and mental pain
Talking with the Insurance Company Representative
After you file your claims with the insurance company, a representative may call you. Here are some ways to handle the conversation with the representative:
- Find out the representative’s name and company
- Identify the name of the insured
- Only give your name, address, and phone number
- Do not talk about details of your injuries or the accident
- Do not settle your claim now
- Write down notes about the call
Negotiating with the Insurance Company
You need to know the settlement value of your claim before negotiating with the insurance company. It is important to not disclose this information to the representative. The representative may offer an amount that is less than the value of your claim. If the representative does not increase the offer, it is time to see a personal injury attorney.
Contacting a Personal Injury Lawyer
An auto insurance company’s legal department has the job of paying less than a claim is worth. A personal injury lawyer will be your advocate during settlement negotiations. If a lawsuit is necessary, the attorney will support you through the entire process.
If the driver of another car causes your injuries in an accident, you will need to receive compensation for your losses. The driver will also be responsible for repairing or replacing your car. The other driver’s insurance company should pay you a fair settlement for your claim.