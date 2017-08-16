Ways To Make Your Home More Eco-Friendly

As the cost of energy continues to soar, more people are looking to reduce their energy usage and go green. By reducing your carbon footprint, you can help to protect the environment while also saving more money throughout the year. If you want to make your home eco-friendly, there are a few important steps to take as a homeowner.

Choose a Better Paint

The paint that is used on the walls of your home may not be green or eco-friendly, making it necessary to choose products that don’t contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which can affect the air quality of the interior setting. Shop for paints that are labeled “Zero VOC” at your local home improvement store to ensure that there aren’t harmful chemicals present in the building.

Install a Reflective Roof

Not only can you increase the curb appeal of your home with a new roof, but you’ll also reduce your home’s energy usage by installing roofing materials that will reflect UV rays and will prevent heat from penetrating through the structure and into the home. Homeowners who have a larger budget can also consider installing a solar roof that is available through Tesla. The car company is releasing roofs that feature solar-paneled tiles, which are also aesthetically pleasing and will prevent you from relying too much on your HVAC system in each season.

Purchase New Toilets

Most people don’t think of their toilets as having an impact on the earth, but a significant amount of water can be wasted each time the product is used. Swap out your old toilets for high-efficiency toilets that use less than two gallons of water each time that you flush. It’s also important to inspect it for leaks that may be present, which can waste an average of 200 gallons of water each day.

The faucets that are used in the bathrooms and kitchen of the home should also be inspected for leaks with the help of a plumber. Leaks that have developed are a common sign that the home has not been maintained well.

Change Your Light Bulbs

Most homes use incandescent bulbs, which use 70 percent more energy than LED bulbs. Although LED bulbs cost an average of one dollar more than incandescent bulbs, they have a longer lifespan and can burn for 20,000 to 50,000 hours. Although LED bulbs were once considered to be expensive, they are now more affordable and are an alternative to traditional bulbs when you want to conserve more energy each day.

Solar-paneled lights can also be used in your yard to illuminate the setting at night. Consider installing solar-paneled lights near the walkways that are available, which will get its energy from the sun during the day and won’t increase your energy bill.

Create a Compost Station

Instead of throwing out trash or items that can be recycled, contact the city to pick up the materials each week to ensure that they can be reused instead of dropped off at landfills. You can also create a compost station in your backyard after collecting items that are placed in recycling bins throughout your home. The old scraps can be used as fertilizer for your yard or garden. Most outdoor composts cost between $100 to $600. Although compost stations can attract different types of bugs or animals, you can get a product that comes with a lid that is secure and fits tightly.

You can also consider collecting rainwater in large barrels in the fall or winter season, which can be used to water your plants.

Seal Doors and Windows

Drafts that are present in your home will contribute to your energy bills and will allow air from the outside into the building. Seal drafts that are present on doors or windows by caulking the features. Weatherstripping can also be used, which can reduce your energy usage on the property by 10 percent.

Your home should be a safe place for your family members to spend time in with the products and materials that are used. For added peace of mind, it’s also necessary to take certain steps that will protect the earth by reducing the impact that you have on it with the space that you live in throughout the year.