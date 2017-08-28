We all know that work is extremely important. It is our source of income, it gives us focus, and it helps to give us focus in life. It is unfortunate that many people experience work-related health problems. This creates further issues, such as resentment for our jobs. Below are some common work-related health problems, and some tips on how to find relief.

Back Pain

In a multitude of job positions, back pain is all too common. It can be caused by repetitive actions, heavy manual labor, or standing for long periods of time. Back pain can be severe, even debilitating. Many people mistakenly think that only those who do hard physical labor, like construction, or those who are constantly on their feet, like nurses, experience back pain. However, those who work at desks can experience back pain as well, as inactivity could be the cause of the problem. Some solutions for this common problem may be:

* Aerobic Activity

* Getting more vitamin D

* Good posture

* Lifting heavy objects properly

Work Related Stress

Those people in high-pressure jobs are not the only ones who can experience work related stress. No matter your job, stress can become overwhelming. Perhaps you heard that there are imminent layoffs, and you are worried that it could affect you. Or, you have long hours and it has been affecting your family life or relationships. Even worse, it could be that someone at work is harassing you. Whatever the reason, work-related stress is all too common. Symptoms and signs may include the following:

* Increased absenteeism

* Fatigue

* Headaches

* Heart palpitations

* Excessive Sweating

* Depression

* Anxiety

If you are experiencing stress in the workplace, there are steps you can take for relief. Consider the following:

* Start by talking to your supervisor. It is possible that by modifying your schedule or workload that you can relieve some pressure.

* If harassment is the cause, arrange a meeting with Human Resources and your supervisor. They will help you determine the next steps to take.

* Try meditation or yoga in your free time.

* Seek professional help.

Computer Eye Strain

Computer eye strain is a major work-related health issue. With practically everyone using computers at work, it is no surprise. But, you don’t have to let it compromise your job. If you use a computer regularly at work and experience symptoms such as fatigue, reduced productivity, red or twitching eyes, you may be suffering from this common issue. There are steps you can take to find relief.

* Get an eye exam. This should be done at least yearly. If you experiencing eye issues, it is best not to wait.

* Check the lighting. You may have bright sunlight coming in from a nearby window, or have overhead fluorescent bulbs. If it is possible to move your computer, or change the light bulbs, do so. If not, talk to your boss. They may be able to provide window coverings or dim the lighting to relieve your symptoms.

* Adjust your display settings. Sometimes, this is a quick yet effective fix! Adjust the brightness and text size to be easier on your eyes.

Musculoskeletal disorders

This is a very common issue. Muscles, joints, and tendons are affected, and the pain can be intense. It can be caused by uncomfortable work conditions, poor back support on a chair, and working too long without breaks. Try the following for relief:

* Ask your supervisor for a more supportive chair, or simply adjust the support on

your existing one to a more comfortable position.

* Take more frequent breaks, especially if your job involves heavy lifting.

* If your job is physically demanding, make sure you are in appropriate physical condition to perform your job duties.

Work related health issues are more common than someone might believe. They are the leading cause of sick days and poor job performance. If you feel that you are experiencing health issues that are related to the workplace, take the necessary steps in identifying and finding a solution to the problem.