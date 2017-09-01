Quick and Easy Budget Upgrades for the home

As a homeowner, it’s important to update the home from time to time to ensure that it looks contemporary and appealing. Many people are often hesitant about performing upgrades due to the amount of money that it requires, which can cause the home to become outdated. Fortunately, there are a few quick and easy budget upgrades to perform to give the space a makeover.

Install a Vintage Entry Lantern

One of the best ways to dress up your porch and allow it to look inviting is to install a vintage entry lantern. Vintage lanterns look like they’re handcrafted instead of manufactured at a factory and will add extra charm to the setting. Scour local flea markets or yard sales to find a lantern that has character and will complement the architecture of your exterior environment.

Paint Your Cabinets

The cabinets in your kitchen or bathrooms are one of the main features that your guests will notice. Instead of spending extra money to update the cabinets, you can add a fresh coat of paint after sanding them down to transform their look. Installing brass or nickel hardware will complete the look and can make the cabinets look new again.

Repaint the Walls

One of the best ways to quickly transform your home is to repaint the walls with a contemporary color shade that changes the style of the setting. Consider using a neutral color shade to prevent each room from appearing smaller. You can also change out old wallpaper that may still be on display and swap it out for a print that features oversized florals or stripes.

If you want to make a statement, consider creating an accent wall with the paint or wallpaper that is used, which can save money and will require less work. The accent wall should be the wall that is opposite of the entrance to the room to ensure that it balances the space.

Use HD Cables

When it comes to watching television or using your computer, low-quality images can be difficult to view and can cause the home to appear outdated. Consider using whichever HD cable works for your devices, which will allow you to have high-definition audio and video when you’re working or are enjoying entertainment in the home. If you have multiple devices connecting to your TV, look into using a splitter to avoid having to switch cables all the time.

Paint the Front Door

Make a statement with your home’s curb appeal by painting the front door with a pop of color that will make the property stand out in the neighborhood. A new color shade will make it look like you remodeled part of your home and can create a cozy look. Consider using color shades that include red, yellow, or black.

Adding new address numbers and a mailbox will also enhance the style of the property with an easy way of refreshing the exterior.

Buff Up the Bathroom

Over time, the shower and tub can begin to look old and dingy, which can make it uncomfortable to bathe and relax. Buffing up the bath is easy to do by resealing the grout and adding new vinyl tiles on the floor. Many people also install a new toilet and sink to upgrade the room. Avoid changing the layout of the bathroom, which can increase the cost of the project by thousands of dollars due to the cost of plumbing.

Install a Kitchen Island

A kitchen island will not only give you extra space to prep food but will make it easy to have more storage space. The island will add extra dimension to the kitchen and will also allow your guests to have a place to sit and talk as you cook and entertain.

Consider painting the island with a color shade that is different than the rest of the room to make it the focal point of the space and have plenty of appeal.

When it comes to updating your home, you don’t need to have a large budget to make the necessary changes. With a bit of creativity and the right materials, you’ll transform the space and allow it to match your personal style and taste.