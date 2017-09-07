Preparing Kids for the Future

The future is here! Years ago, computers and tablets were considered luxuries. In this day and age, they are standard necessities in every household. Being without a computer or tablet is rare, and the knowledge of how to use these devices is expected. Our society relies heavily on computers and our children are being born into this cyber world. So, why not help them thrive in it?

Because technology is such a huge part of our lives, it is important to teach our kids how to properly use electronics so that they can get the most out of them. Since kids today spend the majority of their time watching videos and playing games on their devices, why not spend that time doing something that’s equally entertaining and educational? Educational games have a substantial impact on children’s minds. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, grade schoolers between the ages of 5 and 12 are on a sort of quest for independence, which means that they actually want to learn and their brains are still growing and developing. The best time to teach them the basics of typing is during these ages.

Throughout their lives, they will be using computers for nearly everything. For now, their parents are allowing them to play fun and exciting games, as far as they know. But in reality, they’re developing typing skills and adapting to the positions of the letters on the keyboard. Skills that could open up endless opportunities for them. Shooting for a high score in these games allows them to simultaneously increase their words per minute (WPM), as a skill that is highly sought after in most industries. Depending on the game, kids can expand their vocabularies and learn how to properly use punctuation in addition to increasing their typing speed.

These typing games can appeal to visual, auditory, and kinesthetic learners, so choosing the right games for your child’s learning style is critical. The way that a child learns, in combination with how the lesson is presented to them, with will determine how effectively they can absorb new material. You must remember to select games that are appropriate for their ages as well as their interests. For example, a game that requires typing with only the home row may become monotonous and boring for a more advanced typist. This would cause your child to lose interest because it’s simply not challenging enough. Which is why it is important to use the games in progression so that learning is not stifled. Websites like Kidz Type offer a wide variety of games to choose from so that kids can remain entertained by picking games that best fit their typing abilities.

Technology is being integrated more and more into classrooms all over the world. Some schools and classes are completely online with no physical location. Students will have to be comfortable in a virtual classroom and know how to work independently. When the time comes for them to use the keyboard for writing essays or sending messages, it’ll be second nature. They won’t have to look at their fingers because their experience playing these typing games will allow their muscle memory to take over. Having the ability to type without second guessing will give your children the confidence to take on the world, one key stroke at a time.