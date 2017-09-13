How to Design the Ideal Home Office

Whether you work from home every day of the week or just every now and then, you’ll get much more done when you have your home office setup properly. The environment where you work makes a huge difference in terms of productivity, which is why it’s so important that you take your time when designing your home office.

You don’t need any designer of the year awards to put together the ideal home office. Follow these tips and you’ll have an office that fits all your needs.

Choose the Right Location

Where you set up your home office will depend on the size of your home, but even in a small apartment, you’ll likely have a couple options regarding your home office’s location. Think about your needs and the type of atmosphere where you work best. If other people live in your home, you’ll need to decide if you get more done in a quiet area away from distraction, or in the middle of the action.

Consider Your Needs When Selecting Equipment

Make a list of the tasks you plan to work on in your home office to narrow down the equipment that you’ll need. For example, if you’re short on space and you hardly ever print anything, you may want to leave that out entirely.

Your desk is one of the most important pieces of equipment you’ll have, and it’s crucial that it fits your needs. You’ll want a desk where you can organize everything you need and where you have plenty of space to work. Keep in mind that there are many different types of desks out there. If you need quite a bit of room, you may want to try an executive desk. A corner desk will take up less space, and if you also plan to use your office for recreation, a gaming desk could be a good choice.

Make Sure You Have a View

Ideally, you’ll have your desk by a window to provide natural light and allow you to glance at the outside world from time to time. That’s not always feasible though, and if a window’s out of the question, a picture on the wall or on the corner of your desk will make a good substitute.

Get a Great Chair

You’ll likely be sitting in your office chair for hours at a time. For such an important item, it doesn’t make sense to cut costs and buy something uncomfortable. Go with a chair that’s ergonomic, looks good and that you can adjust as necessary. Although you can shop for chairs online, you may want to check out a store to try sitting in office chairs before you buy one.

Use Your Space Effectively When Organizing

Even if you feel like you have plenty of space, it’s good to get into the habit of using your space efficiently. Set up an organization system that fits your personal style. If you like to stack papers, get baskets with different sections. If you prefer filing your documents, find a filing cabinet that you can keep in arm’s reach.

If you’re short on space, try putting some floating shelves on your wall. Organizing cubes that you can stack on top of each other also help you conserve your office space.

Let There Be Light

At least one lamp is a must for any home office. Natural light may be sufficient during the day, but at night, your home’s overhead lights probably won’t be bright enough. You’ll see what you’re working on much better if you have a floor lamp or a table lamp. Make sure you also put your computer monitor in a place where it doesn’t have any glare from either your lights or the window.

There’s nothing like having an aesthetically pleasing, organized home office. It may seem challenging to design an amazing home office all on your own, but it’s really all about getting a few key pieces of equipment and making the most of the space you have.