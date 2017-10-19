If making healthy choices were easy, everyone would do it. Unfortunately, life often gets in the way of eating right, getting regular exercise, and sleeping 8 hours a night. By implementing a few lifestyle changes, however, anyone can begin the path towards better health. Here are 5 simple tips to kick-start a healthy lifestyle.

Find a Way to Turn Your Hobbies Into Healthy Lifestyle Choices

If you hate your HIIT fitness class, you probably won’t return on a weekly basis. Instead of forcing yourself to adopt healthy habits you don’t enjoy, find ways to turn your existing interests into healthy habits. If you enjoyed swimming as a kid, ditch the HIIT class and sign up for water aerobics. If you need to clear your mind, try Yoga. Don’t be afraid to get creative when it comes to your fitness needs. There are many unique workouts available nowadays, ranging from trapeze class to dog Yoga. Find one that you actually enjoy, and then stick with it until you see results.

Wake Up Early

Not everyone is a morning person. With a little effort, however, everyone can wake up a little bit earlier. There are many health benefits associated with waking up early, ranging from slimmer waistlines to improved moods. To improve your ability to wake up when the alarm clock chimes, start practicing better sleep hygiene. Instead of checking your phone right before you nod off, put down the screens an hour before bedtime. This gives your brain time to decompress. If you aren’t getting a solid seven hours of sleep, you should get into bed earlier. While an altered bedtime might leave you tossing and turning for a few nights, eventually your body will get used to, and you’ll be happier for the extended sleep time.

Eat Meals at the Table

When you lead a busy lifestyle, eating right can feel nearly impossible. It’s simply easier to grab a protein bar as your walking out of the house or buy a fast food burger while you’re on the road. Instead of eating on the go, however, try to make time for your meals. If you eat a healthy dinner at the table each night, you’re more likely to value what you’re putting into your body. Eating a home cooked meal surrounded by family is also good for mental and emotional health. If your family hasn’t eaten at the dinner table in awhile, try to reintroduce the habit, slowly but surely. It’s a rewarding habit, and it also promotes weight control.

Military Diet Plan

If you want to lose weight fast, you may want to embark on the military diet plan. This effective diet plan uses calorie restriction to help people lose up to 10 pounds in one week. For the first three days of the week, people follow a meal plan that emphasizes low-calorie, low-carb foods. For the next four days, people eat with fewer restrictions. This 3-days-on/4-days-off cycle continues until dieters have reached their goal weight.

Add Spice

If your food is bland, you’ll probably eat more of it. Satisfy your hunger by adding spice to your favorite dishes. Pepper, chili powder, garlic, and oregano can help you control your weight. You’ll eat less and feel more satisfied. It’s a win-win situation!