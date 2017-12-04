10 Strategies to Improve Your Email Marketing Results

Email is, by far, one of the best ways to communicate with your customers. Not only does it go straight to their inbox and right in front of your eyes, but it allows you to craft your message in a way that is personal to each one.

If your results are less than stellar, however, here are a few tips to help give it a boost.

Set Goals

Not every goal has to be all things to all people; an email on Tuesday may be informational, Thursday might be affiliate, and the one on Saturday could be a personal product of yours. Furthermore, a segmented list allows you to craft an email that is suited the individual’s taste, rather than a generic message shipped to everyone.

Keep People in the Know

Networking is a great way to connect with other bloggers, but also extend some goodwill to those inside and outside of your space. Moreover, by letting your audience know about events and deals going on elsewhere, you may be able to parlay that into some return referrals. Either way, your audience will be more loyal to you if you keep their interests first and let them know about things they could be interested in.

Stay Consistent

While it’s true that some businesses would do better to email less often, you also don’t want to fall out of sight of your readers completely. Set a schedule for yourself on when to send what emails, and stay active in their inbox.

Examine Your Emails From Their Perspective

If you want to really understand what your readers are going through every time they open your email, take a step back and ask yourself how they might see it. Are the colors too flashy? Does the text match the graphics? Where is your call to action (CTA)? Seeing your email through the eyes of your customer can go a long way to unlocking the key to success.

Focus On Your All-Stars

Every customer is important in some way, but some are absolutely going to bring in more dollars to your business, so massage those customers and give them a little extra time. As a small business owner, time management is key, so focus on the ones that keep your business afloat just a touch more.

Check For Delivery

One of the most overlooked factors in your email marketing success rate is simple deliverability, are your emails getting to their intended recipients? If not, fixing that through an email verification service could help make sure that people are actually getting your messages in the first place.

Innovate

Check your inbox right now. If your’s is like mine, chances are you have about 482 e-mails that look almost identical, both in product, promotion, and price. All three of those areas are ways in which you can separate yourself from the competition, by either having a different price point that screams quality, an innovative marketing solution, or an entirely different product altogether. Give your fans something they can be excited about.

Build Relationships

People are leaning more towards trust when it comes to businesses these days, so your emails must communicate a feeling of safety and friendliness in order for them to want to buy from you. Use an automation sequence to onboard your clients and get them warmed up to your business by asking them a few questions about their goals. Once you establish that trust, then you’ll begin to see results.

Find Different Readers

Not every subscriber is going to be the same, and the way they found you should be just as unique as the way you talk to them. If you have ads or popups or signup forms in different places, make sure that you make a note of those and put them on a list that speaks to them. Spread your net as wide as possible and gather subscribers from multiple different avenues.

Nail the First Impression

For most customers, you may only have one shot to really get them to buy into you and your company, so make sure it’s a good one. Give them a reason to trust you in the very first email you send them, and it’ll be much harder to get rid of them than it would be otherwise.