Tips on Creating and Delivering Online Courses

Now is an excellent time to work on online courses, since the market for it is already huge and is constantly growing each year. Gone are the days when you needed a college diploma in order to get a good job. Just by taking a few different online courses people can learn some very useful skills that they can use to land a great job.

Just like there are a lot of people interested in taking online courses, there are also a lot of people interested in making them. However, your course will need to stand out among a ton of others. Here are some of the most important tips for creating a course that will attract a lot of students.

Have the Right Expectations

Before you start making the course, you’ll need to have the right expectations. Just because you posted a course doesn’t mean that money will instantly start rolling in. Know that you’ll have to market your courses and that your content will have to be outstanding if you want people to take your courses.

Choose a Platform

There are a lot of different platforms that you can use in order to host your online courses. Some of the most popular platforms include Udemy, Skillshare, Academy of Mine, Thinkific, CourseCraft, and Teachable.

Of course, you also have the option of not choosing any of these platforms. If you have your own website, you can host your courses there. You shouldn’t worry if you don’t know a lot about web design, since there are plugins for WordPress that allow you to easily create courses. With just a few clicks, you can manage the course content and also add features like timed quizzes.

Create a Good Course Outline

Most students will decide whether they’ll want to take your course or not just by looking at the outline. Create an overview for each topic that you teach and add a brief description. Don’t forget to mention how students will be able to use the knowledge they gain from each lecture. If you’re covering content that’s lengthy or heavy, make sure to describe it in smaller portions. If your students think that the course you’re teaching is too overwhelming just by looking at the outline, they probably won’t enroll.

Use Video

Some people create courses by simply recording audio over presentations created in Keynote or PowerPoint. If you want to make your content more engaging, then you will have to record videos of yourself talking directly to the camera. By recording videos of yourself presenting each topic, you will form a stronger connection with your students, since they will feel like you’re talking directly to them.

Use Interactive Elements

In order to help your students learn, you will have to include interactive elements in your online courses. For example, if you include quizzes at the end of each lecture or each section of your course, you will have a chance to evaluate student engagement. Students will likely listen more carefully to your lectures if they know that they’re going to be quizzed afterwards.

Another great interactive element that you need to add is a discussion board. This will enable students to interact with one another. They will be able to post problems and ask for help from you and other students by using discussion boards, which will definitely improve their learning experience.

Create Quality Content

As far as most people are concerned you can use a wired lapel microphone and your smartphone to record your course material. It’s much more important to have quality content than professional videos. As long as you give quality lectures and present each new topic in a fun and engaging way, your students will be satisfied.