Start the Year Off Right: 6 Goals for Real Estate Agents

We’re coming off a reasonably good year for the real estate market. The housing market alone grew by 6.5% to $31.8 trillion. The homeownership rate grew, as did the prices. The lack of inventory was felt throughout the market.

But that was last year. This year will bring its own market dynamics. As a real estate agent, you have very little influence over them. But you can make sure that you set good goals that will lead you through the year.

Set a Lead Generation Quota

How many leads do you think is enough? Some would say that one lead generated per week is a good number. Others would say it’s closer to ten per week. You don’t have to listen to either because you know how many leads you need to have. You have the experience you can use to determine it for yourself.

The trick is, however, in raising the bar a little bit. If you did well last year with an average of five new leads every week, why not set the bar to six or seven for this year? You need to grow your business, and that will not happen unless you actively go after it. So, set a goal slightly above what you usually achieve. And then find a way to make it happen.

Deal with Continuing Education as Early as You Can

When you first became a real estate agent, no one asked you for your opinion about continuing education. It’s simply something that’s required of you as a real estate agent, and you have to do it if you plan to keep working in the field.

Taking care of CE is not a goal — it’s something you would do either way. But you can make it into a goal by saying that you won’t wait until the last possible moment to do it. Better yet, take care of it as early in the year as you can. There is no reason to drag that obligation with you through more than a half of the year.

Find a Real Estate Coach

One of the best things you can do for your business is to get other people to help you. They don’t have to run your business for you, but they need to be there so that you can benefit from their unique experiences and points of view.

That’s one of the things a real estate coach can do for you. They help you achieve other goals on your list, so you should consider hiring one.

Pay Attention to Millennials

One of the major trends in 2018 is that Millennials will continue to look for places to live at an increasing rate. They are the young people looking to buy a home right now, which makes them a very important segment of the market for you.

The only problem might be if you’re not particularly tech-savvy because Millennials love their tech. Still, it’s something you can, and should, learn if you plan to crack the Millennial homeowners market.

Use Live Video

When you start chasing after Millennials, you will have to go where they go. They go on social media, and that’s where you will have to be. The best way to reach them is to use the types of content they like to watch, such as live video. Some of the major benefits of using live video include getting real-time audience feedback and starting authentic communication with your audience.

Rid Yourself of Some Needless Tasks

In 2018, one of your goals should be to pick up every task automation tool you can and start using it to make your life easier. CRM tools come with certain automation options. You can automate posting to social media. If you use email marketing, you can automate it significantly.

Carve yourself some time to dedicate to other critical activities. Keep a couple of additional goals in your mind, too. If these six prove to be too easy for you, you will need to find other ones that will challenge you to grow in 2018.