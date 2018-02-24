Winter Driving Tips

Driving during the winter can be very dangerous and frightening, especially if you’re in a part of the country where there is a lot of ice and snow. During this season, drivers are often faced with problematic scenarios. Weather conditions have an impact on how you slow down and stop, as well as how you see everything that’s in front of you. Because of this, you’re more likely to get into a car accident. In order to avoid accidents, you’ll need to drive differently during the winter.

Prepare Your Vehicle

The first thing that you should do when winter starts approaching is prepare your vehicle for the upcoming few months. First of all, you’ll need to put a winter survival kit into your car. Some of the things that should be included in this survival kit are a snow shovel, salt, and an ice scraper. You should also have your tires checked out to see if you should replace them.

You will also need to make sure that your car is serviced. On top of that, make a habit of regularly checking the oil level, hazard lights, battery, and wiper blades. You should also check your vehicle’s antifreeze levels. It’s also a good idea to clean your lights on a regular basis. If you live in an area where winter conditions can sometimes get extreme, then you should consider keeping your gas tank at least half full. This way, you will have the option of running your engine and staying warm in case you end up stranded or stuck. Your windshield fluid reservoir should be filled regularly, so that you can clear ice and snow from your windshield whenever it’s blocking your view.

Drive Carefully

It doesn’t matter if you’re simply going to a nearby supermarket, you’ll need to be extremely careful when driving in the snow. This means leaving more space between your vehicle and the one that is in front of you, as well as driving more slowly. You’ll also need to look out for any pedestrians. In order to avoid accidents, you should never brake hard in cold or icy conditions. Most people underestimate how long it takes for them to brake.

But, before you even get into your car, you will need to clear the snow and ice off every part, so that you’re able to see everything around you once you start driving. You should be extra careful in the event that snow banks limit your view of your surroundings. You shouldn’t use cruise control in icy or snowy conditions. After all, you’ll need to have as much control of your vehicle as you can possibly have.

Snow Tires

When it comes to driving in the winter, good tires are essential. In case your tires lose grip, you won’t really have much control over your vehicle. However, just because your car has outstanding all-season tires doesn’t mean that they will prove to be good during the winter. If you live in an area where there is a lot of snow and ice, then you should definitely consider getting snow tires.

Because of their more flexible rubber compounds, snow tires can handle any winter challenges. Keep in mind that you should consider getting them even if there is not a lot of snow in your area, since they work even better when the weather is cold and dry. Otherwise known as winter tires, they are known for expanding your vehicle’s ability to retain grip. If there is often a huge amount of snow in your area, then you should consider getting a set of tire chains.

Check the Exhaust Pipe

You should always check your car’s exhaust pipe to see if it’s clogged with ice, now, or road debris. Having a clogged exhaust pipe can make your vehicle’s passenger compartment get filled with deadly carbon monoxide.