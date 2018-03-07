How to Lower Your Car Insurance Costs

There are some factors that you won’t be able to do anything about, even though they will have an impact on your insurance costs. Of course, these factors include gender, age, and record of prior claims. Nevertheless, there will be some things that will lower your car insurance.

Own Your Car

In case you’re currently leasing your car, then you’re paying too much for insurance. When you have your own vehicle, you will have the option to choose the type of insurance you’ll get. On the other hand, when you’re leasing a vehicle, you won’t be presented with this option. Instead, the company or person who owns it will make this decision.

Shop Around

If you want to find the best insurance, you will definitely need to shop around, since company prices can be really different. Before making a decision which company you will go to, you should get at least 3 price quotes. It’s also a good idea to ask some of your friends and relatives for recommendations. You can also try contacting your state insurance department in order to see if they’ll provide you with information about consumer complaints by company.

Get a Dash Camera

Although getting a dash camera won’t help you get an insurance discount, it will help you with insurance claims in case you get into a collision. By installing a dash cam, you will have proof that you’re not to blame for the accident.

Lower Your Annual Mileage

One of the best ways to lower your car insurance costs is to lower your annual mileage. The insurance companies are only concerned with one thing – how often you drive. Because the more often you’re on the road the more likely you are to get into an accident and cost them a ton of money. This is why insurance companies consider information like how much you drive. Keep in mind that you’re simply not a risk to insurance companies when you’re not in the car, so it makes sense that you will pay less in insurance if you lower your annual mileage.

Keep a Good Credit Record

Almost all insurers will use your credit information to come up with an insurance policy quote. In other words, you can simply keep your car insurance costs low if you maintain a good credit record. To do this, you will need to make sure your credit balances are as low as they can be. You should also pay your bills on time, and be sure not to obtain more credit than you need.

Use Your Garage

If you have a garage that you don’t use, then you should start using it now. Clear out everything you have in it and use it for your car. Most insurance companies will be pleased to hear that you keep your vehicle in a garage overnight. This will help lower your car insurance costs, since it decreases the risk of theft.

Ask for Discounts

Insurance companies offer discounts to some people, so make sure to check if you’re qualified for a discount. Some of the people that get to pay less in insurance include students with good grades, drivers to take a defensive-driving course, members of affinity groups, as well as older drivers who’ve taken a refresher course.

Compare Insurance Costs Before You Buy a Car

If you don’t have a vehicle yet but are looking to buy it soon, then you should compare insurance costs before you complete the purchase. Insurance premiums are calculated based the vehicle’s price, the likelihood of theft, its safety record, and the cost of repairs.

Secure Your Vehicle

Securing your vehicle by installing a tracking device, an approved alarm or immobilizer, you can lower the cost of your insurance by 5 percent.