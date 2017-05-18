Ways to protect your data

Your computer serves the purpose of entertainment and internet access on one hand, and a means of storing valuable information on the other. While you can deal with any loss in videos, movies, music and video games, a loss in vital information can be a disaster. You need to find ways to protect your computer and prevent such security breaches in the future. Here are some tips you can use.

Identify Critical Data

Your computer should be organized in the way that critical information is set apart from common multimedia content. This will give you a clear picture of what is valuable and risky and what is dispensable. Once you separate them, you can then figure out a proper action plan to ensure they are protected from loss, hacks and other threats. Protecting sensitive data goes beyond preventing fraud. You will be saving yourself a lot of headaches from dealing with stolen corporate information that might affect the smooth running of your business or even lead to a loss in sales. Separating critical data will also make it easier to locate files and documents during a recovery operation.

Use Encryption

There are two ways to go about this including using an EFS encryption or disk encryption. EFS encryption is a built-in certificate encryption method that allows users protect folders and files stored in the NTFS-formatted partition. The person whose account is used to encrypt them or any authorized person can only open files and other encrypted data. Disk encryption is done using third-party products. It allows the protection of every single content of a disk/drive partition which is only visible to the user. Some programs can be used to create an invisible partition that exists as a hidden disk within a disk. Disk encryption programs are useful in protecting data in external storage like USB drives and flash drives, and they allow the creation of a master password.

Back Up Online

One of the best ways to ensure complete protection of your data in the event of theft, crash or damage is to backup off site. Honestly, backing up files on the same computer will amount to nothing if the laptop is stolen or in the event of a fire or destruction. There are many companies today that offer free online backup of up to 50GB and charge a small annual fee for Terabytes of data storage. If the information you have is essential to the survival of your business, you should consider signing up with one of these online storage companies and makes sure you update the backup as soon as a new date is created.

Protect your computer against external aggression

Invest in a good anti-virus software or malware and spyware detector. If you work online all the time using the same computer where you store your vital details, you must put up a firewall of protection. Hackers are everywhere on the internet sending malicious links and developing new ways to retrieve your password so they can access and harvest your data. Another way to protect yourself from hackers is to make use of a free VPN service that hides your identity and prevents hackers from locating you in the first place. A VPN also gives you remote control, allow you to change IP address and give you complete online anonymity.

Shred, Don’t Recycle

Many people have unknowingly fallen into the hands of data thieves by making the mistake of deleting sensitive information. You know that deleting a file sends it to the recycle bin which can be retrieved using a recovery software. Instead of deleting, it is better to make use of a virtual shredder that gets rid of the data by overwriting. Utility overwrite by virtual shredders ensures that the information you deleted is most likely not retrievable.

Your data is vital to you and your business; make reasonable efforts to ensure it is well protected against damage, theft, and hackers. Invest in a good anti-virus program you can update online. Use encryptions that allow only you or an authorized person to access certain parts of your computer or data. Organize your most important data and hide them in a safe place where you can easily access it, back it up, or update it to ensure that everything is well protected.