Digital Marketing Skills in High Demand Right Now

Are you looking to beef up your skill set as a digital marketer? Seeing as digital marketing is one of the most lucrative industries in the world, this isn’t a bad idea. With just a laptop and a simple internet connection, your possibilities are limitless as a digital marketer. In fact, digital marketing is a rapidly growing industry, with 90 percent of marketing jobs requiring some level of digital marketing experience or skills. But, while having the basic skills of a digital marketer will certainly help get your foot in the door, having the skills that are in high demand right now will help boost your career to the next level. So exactly what skills are in high demand right now for digital marketers?

1. SEO Specialist

In case you’re unfamiliar, SEO stands for search engine optimization. SEO strategies are what businesses implement to rank higher on Google and other search engines. Seeing as 93 percent of online experiences begin with a search engine, knowing how to help businesses improve their ranking is a very important skill to have. If you can master SEO as a digital marketer, you can help businesses drive more traffic to their site and get more conversions.

In order to become an SEO expert, you’ll need to master its core functions, such as creating quality site content and blogging. You’ll also need to stay on top of changes in the SEO industries. Google is constantly rolling out updates to make sure quality sites reach the top of the search engine. Keeping up to date on these changes will help make sure the business you work with doesn’t fall behind.

2. Video

Learning the art of video content marketing can be a huge help when selling yourself as a digital marketer. Video is seeing a huge surge in popularity in the marketing world. Quality videos can be a site’s golden ticket to engaging and converting customers. People love video because it is easy to consume and much easier for most to engage with than reading a post. As a digital marketer, having video marketing in your skill set can be one of your biggest weapons.

3. Managing Information Technology Systems

You may not think information technology needs to be in your realm of expertise as a digital marketer but think again. Getting your message out is a lot easier if you have a good grasp on information technology tools. Also if you are working in a small business your job scope may be larger and involve other unrelated tech work. In order to prove your competence, consider obtaining a CISA certificate. Standing for certified information systems auditor, CISA is a great way to show your skill level in the IT world and separate yourself from other job applicants.

4. Community Management

People love to feel like they are apart of a community. As a digital marketer, one of the most important skills you can have is the ability to create and cultivate a positive community on behalf of a brand. Learning the ins and outs of building a community on social media is a great place to build a positive community. However, there’s more to it than just updating a Facebook post every once in awhile.

Developing meaningful social relationships with customers is an essential skill as a digital marketer. A successful digital marketer knows how to gain insight about their customer and use that insight to communicate with the customer in the most fitting way possible.

5. Analytics

Do you have a knack for interpreting results and translating them into valuable action?If so, your analytical mind will do you wonders in the world of digital marketing. Those with an analytical knack are in high demand more than ever.

Those who have a skill for interpreting data can help set budgets, predict buying behaviors, and understand where customer challenges and motivations lie. All of this information is invaluable to a business.