Separating yourself from the competition

These days, many people have decided to start applying for jobs in order to pursue their vocational dreams. If this is the case for you, now is the time to think about what strategies you can implement to become a more competitive job candidate. Below you’ll find several techniques you can use to realize this objective:

1. Obtain Relevant Certifications.

One great way to separate yourself from the competition when applying for a job is by obtaining relevant certifications. Any certification that will increase your skill set or enhance your ability to interview well is relevant. With these realities in mind, be sure to consider the value of obtaining a NLP certification. NLP is an acronym which stands for neuro-linguistic programming. Gaining NLP skills is important because they empower you to read non-verbal cues more effectively while also enhancing your ability to communicate with others. Each of these skills will help you perform well during the interview process!

Keep in mind that the type of certification you’ll want to obtain should be industry-specific. Thus if you’re going to be applying for jobs in the marketing sector, there are several specific certifications that can prove advantageous. As noted in “8 Marketing Certifications That Can Land You a Job at Ladder,” some of the certifications that could be helpful include Google AdWords, HubSpot Inbound, and Infinite Skills Excel.

2. Invest In Ongoing Education.

In addition to obtaining a NLP certification, make sure that you invest in ongoing education. As noted in The Washington Post, an EvoLLution study found that 96% of employers believe that continuing education enhances the employee’s performance on the job. Based on this information, it is likely that employers will view job candidates who invest in ongoing education more favorably than those who do not. One great thing about getting educated in this contemporary era is that there are now a wide range of online learning opportunities which can make it easy for you to earn a degree without making extreme changes to your work schedule and/or domestic life.

3. Have Your Resume Professionally Reviewed.

Another strategy you can implement to stand out from the competition is having your resume professionally reviewed. This step can be incredibly empowering because some employers will receive over one hundred resumes for a specific position. As such, you want to stand out as a savvy, highly qualified candidate whose resume the employer will feel compelled to read in entirety. Luckily, there are hundreds of career services companies who will carefully analyze and optimize your resume for a reasonable rate.

4. Do A Mock Interview.

Another strategy you should implement to make yourself a more competitive job candidate is doing a mock interview. The mock interview is important because it will enhance your ability to speak off the top of your head and memorize a few key phrases that can help you sound polished. One great way to prepare for the mock interview and the real interview is by doing extensive research on the company. Note that most employers will ask at least one or two questions to determine whether you’ve taken the time to learn about their organization. Some basic facts you’ll want to memorize include who the CEO is, when the company was founded, and how long they’ve been in operation. Also familiarize yourself with the company’s mission statement and major accomplishments.

Don’t Delay: Make Yourself A More Competitive Candidate Today

If you’re serious about attaining the job of your dreams so you can lead the life you’ve imagined, now is the time to work on making yourself a competitive candidate for the position you want. To ensure that you can accomplish this objective, use some or all of the preparation strategies outlined for you in this quick reference guide!