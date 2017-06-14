How Do I Get an Internship?

Be Inquisitive During The Interview

Interviewees sometimes make the mistake of asking about the interviewer’s personal life and history. While it might be important to create rapport, that is not the best approach. Instead, you should ask about the internship itself. Show the interviewer that you have intellectual curiosity about the position.

Understand The Company

Most employers are not interested in hiring someone who just wants a job. The same principle can be applied to interning. If you want to intern for a company, you will need to take an interest in that company. Research their stock portfolio, their history, competitors, and more. A few minutes browsing their website is not good enough.

Be Eager

Companies want interns who are enthusiastic about working for them. If you feel a little on the fence, try to meditate on some one of the benefits of interning for that company. Let your enthusiasm shine during the interview. If they ask you when you are ready to start, tell them you are know that you want this and you can start immediately.

Demonstrate An Understanding of The Industry

There are a lot of college graduates who really do not understand their own industry as well as they should. Companies want interns who are preparing to enter into the job market and understand their discipline. Just do not go into the interview rusty. Prepare as if they are going to quiz you.

Learn The Mission Statement

Learn it and use some of the parlance during your interview. This will accomplish two things. First, it will show that you took the time to learn about the company. Second, it will demonstrate that your interests and abilities align with the direction of the company.

Share Relevant Interests

Okay, if you own a baseball card collection, they probably do not need to know that (unless you are interning with the Yankees). But if you have a personal blog related to the industry, tell them about it. It will be evidence of passion for the topic.

Talk To People At The Interview

That is not to say that you should make the rounds and treat it like a social gathering. But if you happen to run into a recognizable face, like the CEO or some other executive, say hello and introduce yourself. Then you will become a familiar face. The CEO might even ask about whether they are bringing you on!

Find A Database of Internships

You do not have to look for fliers in your dorm room to find an internship. The internet has several large catalogs of internships. Many of these sites allow you to filter for location and industry. Once you find a few, fill out the applications and start your research on these companies.

Think About Your Experience

If you cannot think of relevant credentials, you might be looking in the wrong place. A few classes that you took and got a lot of might count as experience. Think of extracurricular activities, your personal blog, or even high test scores.

Balancing Speed And Efficiency In Your Resume

The last thing that you want is to submit your resume after the deadline. You should complete it quickly and send them everything that they request without delay. At the same time, that is not to say that you should be sloppy. Your resume and maybe a cover letter is all that they know about you. If they see spelling and grammar errors, they are going to think that you are unprofessional. Check the resume over a few times and then send it in.

Inquire About Permanent Opportunities

Unless you really excel in your internship, you probably should not expect a full time position to come of it. But it would not hurt to ask. In fact, it would show enthusiasm.

Finding an internship can be an intimidating endeavor. But if you apply yourself and follow these guidelines, you will be getting a positive phone call.