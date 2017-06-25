The traditional school curriculum has been surpassed with new discoveries to assist with education. Today’s child now has access to modern approaches for faster and easier learning. Tools that complement specific learning styles are available to assist with education, retention and acquired skills for all ages and developmental phases. Understanding some of the modern ways to help kids learn offers the perfect fit to assist with the academic acceleration of your child.

Complimenting Curriculum With Games. Advocates for alternative styles also understand the power of games. Even though it seems like it is all fun and no discipline, games help children to learn at a faster pace. Games use learning styles, such as visual or kinesthetic, with the appropriate activities for children. You can also find games for each subject. Focusing on the difficult topics for children and applying games supports children in overcoming any blocks they may have with learning.

Technology As a Tool. There are new approaches through technology that are designed to compliment unique learning approaches. Online education with math, English or science are some of the many advancements that are available for children, helping them to accelerate by new learning styles. Apps and online websites may offer different formats for technological learning. Technology to help kids learn colors or apply academic topics at every age is readily available. You can find technology applications by subject or learning style to compliment every age and concept.

Redefining Learning Styles. There are newer philosophies which have developed updates in the curricula approaches for children. Investigating new findings can assist with easier learning approaches. For instance, Montessori ideologies focus on learning by experience rather than textbook. These concepts have been expanded with activity based designs for faster processing and development among children. You can add this into your child’s extra activities for better approaches to learning.

STREAM. A new approach that has been integrated into the classroom is to cross reference different forms of learning. Science, technology, research, engineering and mathematics, known as STREAM, is used by many contemporary teachers. The approach is to add in pairs of subjects, crossing over the similarities between subjects. Children are asked to discover, explore and relate to the topics with the integrated concepts. This style of learning allows children to process information differently while retaining concepts for a longer period of time.

Learning by Style. An accepted ideology of learning is to understand the different styles that a child learns with. These styles are inclusive of visual, auditory, or kinesthetic approaches to learning. Matching the appropriate materials to the dominant learning style accelerates learning, retention and assists with faster development for children.

Every child has the ability to accelerate with academic and extracurricular subjects. Developmental approaches are now accepted as a way to assist with learning. If you are looking at modern learning styles then you can examine the many philosophies and tools available. Identifying the approach that fits your child’s needs offers a new doorway for easier learning and retention of certain skills.