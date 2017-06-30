Business Writing: How to Impress a Client

Winning over new clients and maintaining old ones depends to a significant degree on your communication skills. You need to be able to effectively pass on your message to the clients and ensure they are impressed by how you do it. However, in spite of this importance, not many people have the business writing skills that can leave their clients impressed. This is an unfortunate occurrence owing to the importance that communication plays in the success of a business. Your writing needs to represent your company, and any mistake can leave you looking disorganized and, therefore, incapable of doing the work for the client. You need to pay attention to the business writing so as to impress clients.

Organization

Organization is one of the most important aspects of business writing. The information should be detailed in an orderly manner so that the client can follow it. If the client made various queries, ensure that you answer them logically and in the order they were asked. This will allow the client to follow your answers easily. Subheadings can be used to improve the organization if the piece of writing is long. The divisions help to inform the client what each section talks about. For instance, if you are writing an advertising plan for a client, you will need to inform them of the process in segments such as planning, budget, materials, marketing channels, implementation, and evaluation. This helps to inform the client of the work you are proposing to do for him. The fact that it is detailed in such an orderly manner can allow you to win over that client.

Formatting

Formatting is related to the organization of business writing. You need to ensure that you have structured your message in a manner that is easy to comprehend. The main points should be identified easily. For this, you can consider using bullet points for lists such as the specific action steps, materials needed, among others. Bullet points help to draw attention and most effective if they contain precise information so that the client can skim through fast.

Seek Help

While you may be passionate about your business, the best way to impress your clients is by ensuring that your communication is effective. To help you with this, there are various business writing companies that are dedicated to helping draft communications. You can also outsource your writing needs to them so that you are left with creating the products and services you are good at. This will ensure that you not only impress your clients with your offerings but with your writing as well.

Message Targeting

It is important to know the audience you are writing for. This helps to improve the chances that the message will derive the desired impact. Writing a broad message that does not address the specific concerns of the audience is futile. As such, the starting point to effective business writing is knowing who the readers are so that you can structure the message accordingly. You should ask yourself if the readers are familiar with your topic or not. For instance, if you are making a pitch for a new idea, you should determine whether the audience knows anything about it. In this manner, you can decide whether to start from scratch or proceed with some expectation that they are not novices. It is also important not to overlook the obvious. You may think that the audience knows facts such as your address or contact details and leave them out. To avoid this, always have a colleague or friend look the message over before you transmit it to your audience.

Simple language

There are many people who believe that they can only prove their knowledge of the topic by using excessive jargon. While it is impressive to use some of the common technical terms and acronyms, make sure they are limited. If you fill your message with such terms, you can end up creating confusion and leaving your clients thoroughly unimpressed. However, if you have to use the jargon, be courteous enough to explain it. This will give you a favorable outlook by the client. For instance, if the content is on a website, you can hyperlink the definition so that clients who are not familiar with the terms can understand.