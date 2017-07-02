Things to consider when relocating for a job

Congratulations, you’ve just gotten a new job offer. Just one thing – you have to move. Figuring out if you should pack up all your stuff to start a new life somewhere else is not an easy decision to make. While the salary that comes with the job or position can be attractive, there are many things that you still need to consider when relocating for a job.

Factor in the New Cost of Living

That raise in your salary may not mean much if the city you’re moving to has a higher cost of living. This is especially the case if your new job is relocating you to well-known cities notorious for high rents. After all the living expenses, you may end up only seeing a small bump in your income. If the increase in salary is still attractive but doesn’t justify the move, you should negotiate based on the cost of living to see if the company is willing to bump up your salary.

Will the Company Cover Moving Costs?

Shipping your belongings hundreds or thousands of miles away can be very expensive. There are also many other fees associated with relocating from the airplane ticket, storing belongings that cannot be shipped, getting a new driver’s license to temporary housing. That’s why you should look for offers where the company will cover all the costs of moving. You have to remind yourself that the job may not necessarily work out. If the company doesn’t cover all the costs, you can deduct your moving expenses from your taxes to save some money.

How Will It Affect My Relationships?

Relocating for a job means that you won’t be able to see your friends and family as much. Will the location be close enough that you can visit at least a couple of times a year or will it be too far for this to be feasible? It’s also a big decision you have to make with your partner. If this is a long-term career goal, this will obviously have a heavy impact on your personal relationships. However, it may be worth it to make the move if you see this as a short-term job where you get to experience life in a new city or country for a few years. If you want to get a taste of what it’s like to live in other cities/countries, particularly international ones, you can read up on real life travel stories.

Will You Even Like the New City?

You have to consider if you’ll even like living in the city your new job will be located in. Take some time to get an idea of what the city will be like. Is there a diverse number of entertainment options? Is commuting in the city easy? Is it a good city for singles/couples? Is the city in a good economic state? Is there a community based around your hobbies and interests? Take some time to research what life will be like in the new city before jumping on the job offer.

How Will the Move Affect My Career?

At the end of the day, your new job will affect your career. You have to think about whether the job will help you further your career goals or set it back. A new job may put you on the fast track to a flourishing career but put you in a city far away from everything that’s familiar to you. A new job in a new country may lead to an amazing life experience but may not really help you advance your career. You really have to weigh the pros and cons of taking a job that will advance your career or stagnate it in return for a once in a lifetime experience.

Those are just a few things to look for and consider when relocating for a job. If you need more clarity, Forbes has published a list of questions to ask yourself before relocating. These questions and the advice in the article should give you the clarity you need to make a decision and figure out how to proceed.