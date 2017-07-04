Cool Ideas for Upgrading The Office

Do you remember the excitement you had once you moved to your new office space? Now, everything doesn’t seem quite as appealing. Your desk and chair are just the usual ones since time immemorial. It is time for an upgrade. You might not need a whole renovation project but subtle touches here and there will create a new, inviting office setting. Here are several ideas you can adopt to upgrade your office space.

Fix the Monotonous Wall

The wall creates the first impression of your office. Plain walls lack a sense of design themes. Utilize technology by adding digital images on your wall. Digital signage is useful in conveying information about your company. It captures attention and provides certain details of your business.

You can also use artwork on your walls. Whether you opt for glass portraits or fabulous canvas wall pieces, this idea will surely add life to your walls. In addition to branding your company, you can also use custom-made artwork that directly displays information about your organization. Your business logo, event photographs or certificates are beautiful for your office wall.

An easy upgrade for your walls is painting. Modern art has proved that painting can transform a boring wall by use of different colors and patterns. Consult professionals to help you choose the right color for an office setting.

Upgrade the Floor

It is allowed to overlook all other details apart from your room floor. Your reception floor design should be inviting, warm and elegant. You can use a different material for this area to put your best foot forward. A wall to wall office carpet is useful where you need to fix your floor on a budget. You can also create designs by using different colors of the flooring material. Additional décor such as flower pots and live plants will add glamor to your office.

Add Homely Furniture

Forget the reception visitors’ bench. Consider setting up more comfortable furniture such as sofa sets, pouches, soft stools and coffee tables. Add soft pillows to sofas for style and comfort. Achieve elegance by utilizing different colors and fabrics for your furniture. For the office desk upgrade, get a new design that integrates organization of your items. A desk that has a keyboard drawer, stationery sets, and enough space helps you avoid clutter in the office.

A New Doorbell for Your Office

Everyone hates distractions, especially when it’s time for serious work. Did you know that doorbells can help you deal with distraction from employees or clients? Smart doorbells have a camera and intercom and are Wi-Fi enabled. This means that you can see who is at the door without getting up from your desk; you can even converse with them.

Such doorbells have inbuilt recharge systems to keep working during power outages. These doorbells will help you manage when to see clients and answer employees without having to let them into the office. Here are some further facts about this new technology.

Lighting Upgrade

The lighting in your office directly affects the productivity of your employees. Where possible, incorporate natural lighting by providing large windows. Floor to ceiling glass walls will let in enough light to use during the day. In situations where sunlight is limited, LED lamps are an Excellent alternative. They are brighter and more efficient compared to fluorescent and incandescent lighting bulbs.

For a luxurious design in your office setting, use chandeliers and wall lights in conference rooms, reception, and office lounges. Decorative lighting such as pendant lights add ambiance to common areas of your workplace.

Being organized

As simple as it seems, being organized is an upgrade to your office space too. Add bookshelves to sitting areas to hold visitors’ books. Establish extra storage spaces for particular items to ease accessibility. Use wire pins and clips to secure hanging wires in the office. For office waste, provide segregation bins or recycling stations to help manage office waste. For the sake of the environment, it’s an excellent idea to recycle certain waste products and safely dispose of the rest.

Conclusion

The office is probably one of the areas you spend most of your time. It is important to make it as comfortable as possible to increase your employees’ productivity. Create a sense of style by implementing modern construction designs and office furniture. Invest a few pennies and transform your office to a new, luxurious and exciting workspace.