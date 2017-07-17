The Evolution of Home Technology

Home technology has been advancing over a long period of time, and there are many new gadgets being utilized by homeowners. Here is an overview of how home technology has evolved over the decades:

The Development Of Home Computers:

Many modern day home gadgets now utilize computer technology. The first popular home computer was developed in 1977. Prior to this, home computers were only an experimental technology. During the mid-1980s, computers began to become commonplace. However, early computers were nothing like the computers of today. They were quite bulky and much slower than modern day computers.

During the 1990s and 2000s, computers became faster and have the capacity to store more information. However, they also started becoming more compact. This led to the development of laptops.

The Development Of The Internet:

While the internet was around during the early days of computers, it began to grow significantly during the late 1980s. The growth of the internet continued at a rapid pace until the late 1990s and early 2000s, and then it began to level off. However, the internet is continuing to grow.

Web browsers didn’t become commonplace until the early 1990s. They made it much easier to surf the internet.

The Development Of Mobile Devices:

While mobile phones were available by the end of the 1970s, they did not begin to catch on until the early 2000s and late 1990s. However, these devices didn’t have the same capacities of modern day mobile devices. It wasn’t possible to do anything other than make phone calls with them.

Smartphones were developed during the late 1990s, but they didn’t catch on until the late 2000s. They continued to become more popular during the 2010s. These devices make it possible to connect to the internet using a mobile device.

Early on, smartphones were quite expensive, but they have come down in price. In addition, smartphones can now easily connect to home wi-fi networks.

Voice Assistants And Other Smart Home Technologies:

It is becoming increasingly common for unexpected items to connect to the internet, and this is improving the way that they function. In fact, both small and large appliances are becoming capable of connecting to the internet, and this makes it possible to remotely control them.

It is also becoming increasingly possible to remotely control thermostats. It’s even becoming commonplace for lighting to interface with electronics.

Voice assistants are also quite commonplace nowadays. There are several different voice assistants available currently, and it is likely that new voice assistants will hit the market in the future. They allow you to search the internet by speaking to them, verbally request music, and control devices in your home.

Many homes now feature a specialized router that is referred to as a smart hub. Smart hubs make it possible to connect smart home gadgetry.

Advances In Cleaning Technology:

Robotics have made their way into cleaning technology. The Roomba was the first well known cleaning robot to hit the market in 2002, and they are now in many homes. Nowadays, robotics have become available to clean other surfaces in a home, such as toilets.

How Will Home Technology Evolve In The Future?

While home technology will certainly become far more advanced over the years, it is difficult to know how home technology will evolve in the future. It is difficult to know which items that are on the market now will continue to become more advanced and which ones will fall out of fashion. There have already been numerous home technology fads that have fallen out of fashion over the years.