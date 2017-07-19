Ways businesses are connecting with their customers

Businesses — virtually every organization, for that matter — provide one or more solutions to one or more problems. They fill needs and wants that consumers have. Consumers drive demand, as without the market they create, there would be zero demand for companies to solve their problems.

Customers are an ever-integral part of organizational success. Customer service is just as important, as without treating customers with proper care, attention, and accommodation to particular needs, they’d likely chose another “problem-solver.” As such, customer reputation management is a skill most businesses possess, exhibit, and encourage competitors to engage in. Detailed below are several ways that businesses connect with their customers in today’s modern business environment.

Email marketing

Promoting products, services, and companies’ brands is carried out effectively through sending business-related emails directly to established and potential customers’ email inboxes. Organizations garner such digital contact information from customers by providing them with deals, promotions, and free products. Sending emails to unfamiliar accounts often yields negative results, as organization-originated email messages often go unreceived because they are automatically stowed away in spam folders.

Businesses often purchase lists of customers’ emails for pennies on the dollar. However, buying access to contact emails is always a weak idea for several reasons. Buyers are not sure of where those customers live, as local and regional customers are significantly more valuable. Account owners may be dead, missing, or simply use another email address. No business can be sure of their interests, either, whereas those who personally solicit emails can be more sure of their tendency to interact with the soliciting organization later on.

Organizations should spend as much face-to-face time as possible with customers

The healthcare industry, for example, is highly customer-intensive. The less time spent directly with patients face-to-face is value lost from services offered. Patients are less likely to receive quality healthcare, have positive experiences, recommend others to attend facilities visited, and return for future appointments. Several platforms have sprung up to fix these issues and facilitate better communication between patients and their hospitals.

No matter what industry a business operates in, if it can benefit from consulting, serving, and communicating with clients in face-to-face settings that are convenient for clients and customers, it should undoubtedly engage in such behavior. If buyers are not located near providers and vendors, sellers should put their best feet forward to personally call, text, video chat, or write a hand-written letter. These correspondences feel better to recipients than emails, typed letters, and communications from assistants or lower-level employees.

With technology being so advanced, businesses connect with customers and clients in a plethora of ways. Hitting it off with customers and making them feel wanted is more easily facilitated now than ever, although many businesses use the convenience of technology to serve more customers, not serve existing populations with higher quality.

Customer reputation management systems

Keeping up with customer contact information by hand is difficult, as stacks of documents invariably become misplaced, damaged, thrown away. Tracking the last time you talked to every single customer is very tough in analyzing marketing techniques with visualized reports, sharing pertinent communication and marketing information with fellow employees manually. Without the help of computer technology, customer connection is wildly impractical and even more ineffective. Customer relationship management technology is recommended for any business in every industry.

These programs combine marketing, sales, communications, number crunching and the creation of visualized reports. Many create sales pipelines that show proportions of customers contacted to those that actually purchased goods and services. Customer relationship systems are often affordable — if not free — and visualize various functions and employees’ results to help workers perform better in the future.

Social media customer interaction

The rapid development and proliferation of smartphones have facilitated social media’s growth and widespread, multi-demographic use. Even people in Africa use smartphones, even is rural, underdeveloped areas without sufficient infrastructure for first-world-level societies. Social platforms like Twitter and Facebook give power to even the smallest, most quiet socioeconomic voices.

Businesses that reply back to comments, posts and other communications from consumers better connect with potential, established, and totally-uninterested customers. This phenomenon is aided by the potential size of popular social media accounts, reaching millions of followers. Accounts, whether they’re corporations, personalities, or simply representatives of organizations, provide a feeling of being wanted to those they interact with.