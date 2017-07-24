7 Ways to Improve Employee Efficiency

A company that fails to value its employees and never undertakes proven methods of increasing happiness and efficiency in the workplace is destined to be forever playing playground cop. Business has always been and always will be a bloodsport. Owners need every edge they can find but too many fail to take advantage of basic human psychology to increase the quality of their team. Here are 7 time-tested ways to improve your employee’s efficiency.

Economic Incentives for All

Too often, senior management are the only ones with incentive-laden pay packages. While no one disputes the fact that these are important positions, where is the sense in leaving the lower level employees out of the equation? In order to have a team committed to whatever it is your company does, they need to feel that hard work will result in rewards. Otherwise, why bother? This strategy works best with clearly defined goals related to company revenue or earnings.

Feedback

Most employees crave regular, constructive feedback. Don’t interpret this to mean that you have to compliment them at every opportunity. People normally want to know what they’re doing right and what they’re doing wrong. In the case of the latter, so they can adjust their actions closer to the goal. Too many managers overlook this critical part of the management process and fail to understand that open communication can sometimes be as effective as a pay raise.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

When soul queen, Aretha Franklin, sang about respect, she meant it. It’s another one of those basic qualities that can gain a lot of traction when applied to the rank-and-file workers. It’s so obvious as to seem almost a waste of time to say it, but the upper echelon still gets it wrong too often. You don’t have to be a pushover but exercising simple respect to every employee provides more motivation than you might ever realize.

Build Your Own Database

In this high-tech world we live in, it’s hard to imagine a company not taking advantage of the incredible efficiency tools sitting only a few mouse clicks away. How often do employees look up the same information from scratch time and time again during the course of a work day? This adds up to a serious waste of time and effort. For many enterprises, it makes sense to build an online database that holds all the information you regularly need for all to easily access.

Give ‘Em the Tools

In the effort to save money, often employees end up with outdated or inadequate tools to properly do their job. Does this seem like a good way to maintain morale and increase efficiency? This kind of shortsighted, miserly management tactics is sure to backfire in the long run. Maybe the short run too. People want to perform their assigned tasks well, but if you make it impossible by scrimping on the tools and resources that lets them shine, shame on you. You might think you’re helping the bottom line. Here’s a hint: you’re not.

More Than a Paycheck

It goes without saying that every employee would like to make more money. What too many companies fail to take advantage of in providing motivation is the idea that everything doesn’t have to be money-related. Get creative. Order in pizza or take the team out for lunch without warning. Reward good work with fun benefits like a Lazy Monday or Get Out Early Friday Coupon that allows them to come in late or leave early. The only limit here is your own creativity.

Increase Productivity With Telecommuting

Who would think that letting employees work from home one or two days a week would actually increase their productivity? Sorry to burst your bubble, but studies show that you gain 13 percent in output when office employees are allowed to work from home. Not only does it allow a better life/work balance, companies can save when they use less utilities or can move into a smaller space.

The Bottom Line

Perhaps the hardest thing for management to overcome when it comes to improving workforce efficiency is the idea that their employees are just looking for opportunities to goof off. It’s actually the complete opposite. Implement a few basic motivators and watch the positive effect in your bottom line. Funny how that works, isn’t it?