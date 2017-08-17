The Power Of Social Media For A Business

Many businesses know that social media can beneficial to their business. However, most do not understand the power of social media. Most businesses understand that it can help generate more sales for businesses, but the bigger opportunity lies in partnerships, branding, customer loyalty and accelerated marketing. Here are some of the best ways to use social media with a few case studies to help you understand how it can transform your business.

Branding

One of the best ways to use social media is to build your brand. The best way to get started with your branding campaign is to create content that’s crafted for your target audience. That will motivate people who read your content to share it to their network and follow your profile. There are other ways to build a brand on social media from engaging with followers/customers, using social media as a communication channel, maintaining a consistent presence, to reaching out to influencers.

Influencer Partnerships

Building partnerships is one of the biggest reasons you should be embracing social media. Influencers have access to thousands, even millions of followers which can have an immense impact your business. You can reach out to influencers to promote your products, cross promote content, strike up partnerships, and more. Even engaging in a conversation with big influencers can result in a lot of brand awareness. The key is to engage with influencers that have some relation to your business. For example, it makes sense for a makeup business to reach out to an influencer that focuses on skin care.

Cross Channel Marketing

Social media is a great way to maximize the results of other digital marketing channels. Email marketing and SEO synergizes very well with social media. Email marketing and social media combined will result in greater message reach, so it’s a smart idea to cross promote your email list and social media pages. A big part of SEO is generating links back to your site. Using social media to proliferate your content is one of the best ways to build the links you need to rank higher in the search engines.

Three Great Examples of Winning Social Media Marketing Campaigns

Emerson Salon

Emerson Salon is a small hair dressing business that were working with a limited budget. They used a combination of their website, blog, Facebook and Twitter to post content, cross promote each channel and ultimately drive traffic back to the main site. This resulted in over 13000 Twitter followers, 1780 Facebook likes and 75% of their customers being generated through this strategy.

Airbnb

One thing that distinguishes Airbnb from traditional hotel chains is how they approach their social media strategy. They regularly post beautiful and inspiring pictures of accommodations, travel photos and their customers. They’ve created a lifestyle travel blog of sorts with their social media channels. By being consistent with their posting and putting a lot of thought into their content, they now regularly generate thousands of Instagram likes per post.

Kohl’s

Sometimes the best way to capitalize on social media is to jump in on trending topics. Kohl’s decided to get involved with the viral story of a woman having a blast with her Star Wars Chewbacca mask. Part of the story revolved around her stating that the mask was for herself and not for her family. So Kohl’s decided to give her whole family $2500 in gift cards. As a result, Kohl’s was able to ride the viral story and associate themselves with the story when the woman followed up on her initial video with the gifts her whole family received.

As you can see, there is a lot that you can accomplish with social media. It’s not just another marketing channel designed for sales. That said, it can be hard to gain momentum from social media. It takes time to build followers and a brand. But there are many ways to accelerate your social media results. The secret lies in using advertising, knowing how social media sites rank posts and building followers in unconventional ways.