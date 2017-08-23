Questions to Ask to Improve Your Digital Marketing

There are several digital marketing strategies a company can utilize to enhance its lead generation capabilities. Every company with an online presence should enact high-level digital marketing initiatives to promote products and services. The goal is to generate traffic from your target audience and convert page viewers into leads. Depending on your business model and your target customers, there may be particular platforms and strategies that provide your company with the best return on investment. Here are a few questions that you should ask yourself to improve your digital marketing campaigns.

Do you spend time focusing on non-buyers?

Why would you waste valuable resources, such as time and money, on those that are unlikely to become customers? That’s easy to figure out. Not every person that turns away from your ads does so because they are not interested. Many feel that they may benefit from your product or service, but they lack the time, money, or knowledge to get started. They may even be a bit cautious; since it is hard to trust someone online that they have never met. A good digital marketing campaign is designed to assuage those fears and convert skeptical leads into brand loyalists.

Also, when would-be customers reach out, do you address their questions and concerns? Always follow-up with queries on social media, on your web site, and in direct emails. It is a well-known fact that approximately 80 percent of business opportunities are lost due to a lack of following up. Customer support should be on-call to handle these and any issues online regardless of whether the person is a paying client or not.

Do you build human connections?

There are many methods to add a human touch to a campaign that is otherwise on digital autopilot. You can add first-person customer reviews to your webpage, a la Amazon, to give your potential leads a window into what it is like for a real person to use your product or service. If you receive negative feedback on your product or service, address these issues with customers directly, and vow to improve those areas that others may have had a concern about in the past.

You can also take the time to build an audience with a blog on your website or by following up with your email list to see if those who have purchased from you in the past have any feedback, whether it is positive or a critique. You should also thank your customers on their chosen social media platform for each re-tweet, like, pin, or share, and show your sincere gratitude for their support.

Do you analyze your Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)?

Your KPIs are designed to give you a fair and unbiased assessment of which digital campaigns are working for you and which are not converting a fair amount of leads. Be sure that you understand what each specific term means in the course of your campaign. For example, your landing page conversion rate is an indicator of how many customers read your page all the way through and end up buying your product or service. A CTR, or click-through rate, is the percent of people who are clicking on your ads. It is important to know what each metric is measuring, and then use this information to your advantage. Do you need to change your process completely? Do you want to distribute your resources to a different platform? You need to analyze the data to find out what is best for you.

Do you have a strategic outreach plan in place?

For you to be able to reach your ideal potential customer, you need understand time. No matter who they are, research their needs. This will assist you with presenting your company as a solution to a particular, niche problem that they may be experiencing. Hang out where they digitally hang out – Twitter, Facebook groups, message boards, Reddit, etc., as this is where they will be most comfortable and honest. Use these platforms to then launch your campaigns directly to those that are most likely to show interest.

“Customer-centric marketing is about pitching your brand to those in the audience who are listening,” says Jason Culpa, CEO and Founder of Underground Elephant, “[those are] the ones you can bring real value to.”

Let these potential leads know how your product is better than similar products. After all, immediately understanding the frustrations and concerns of your target customer is one unique advantage that online (and hybrid) companies have over brick-and-mortar-only businesses.

In conclusion, it isn’t always easy to admit that a strategy that you put a lot of time, money, and effort into isn’t working, but this knowledge is critical to your company’s overall success. Using marketing strategies that have the strongest potential to convert casual fans into paying customers is always the ultimate goal, and asking yourself these questions should put you on the right path.