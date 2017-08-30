Design Freebies Every Designer Should Know

Graphic designers today have a lot on their hands with very little time to deliver work to their clients. To increase your efficiency, you need to make use of design freebies available on the internet. These freebies come in different shapes, sizes, color, patterns, and templates and help make your clients happy all the time.

Web Design Freebies

Website design is a complex task that takes a long time to complete. Having access to resources and tools will make your work faster, easier, and more efficient. These types of freebies sites have so much to offer including HTML templates, CSS starter kits, WordPress themes, PSD files, website icons, and an unlimited collection of freebies and items that are extremely useful for website designers.

Freebies for Business Document Design

Businesses require high-quality design materials to attract their clients and express themselves as a capable brand. Graphic designers can take advantage of websites that offer freebies for marketing materials and design templates that only require minimal changes to get them ready for publication. These sites offer templates for a business proposal, brochure, flyers, annual reports, and so much more. The templates allow you to change texts, fonts, colors, and design patterns so that you can produce a unique and exciting document.

Online Design Freebies

Graphic designers also need to be aware of websites that offer unlimited options for all kinds of design including logo design, social media posts, business cards, letter heads, etc. These sites which you can access at any time offer unlimited use of their design templates. The sites have a design canvas with features that allow you to change fonts, angles, size, color, transparency and other features. You can also upload and add your own images and drawings to produce a convincing design your clients will love.

Logo Design Freebies

Logos are one of the first things every business want to create when they start planning for branding. Instead of creating a logo from scratch, logo designers can take advantage of free premium design bundles and templates available for all kinds of businesses and industries. Some of these sites will require that you download the files and use software like Photoshop to complete your design, other allow you to use their inbuilt logo design application to change your design right on your browser.

Freebies in Different Categories

In your design work, you will need to make use of icons, SVG images, photographs, vectors, and illustrations. There are many useful sites for graphic designers that provide you with thousands of easy to use items created to make your design journey as easy as it can be. The sites also provide these files in different dimensions, sizes, and colors, so you can select which is best for your PowerPoint design work. The freebies are offered in various categories for design work related to education, culture, festivals, holidays, anniversaries and so on. You can get a freebie to design business cards or Christmas greeting cards.

High-Resolution Photos

You need photos to bring you design work to life. Some websites offer high-resolution photos, which you can easily download and use. These pictures are beneficial especially if you are into design work for small businesses, product retailers, and other types of consumer marketing and branding needs. The photos can also be edited to change color, texture, and feel, and give them a more appealing appearance.

Graphic designers who have access to freebies, resources, and tools work smarter, get more clients. Whatever your design specialties, you will always find websites that offer unlimited freebies you can use to improve your design work and satisfy your customers.