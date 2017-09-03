Ways to be more efficient at work

Productivity at work is often associated with efficiency. However, the working environment is usually filled with ‘noise’ or simply elements that can distract you from focusing on the productive or significant tasks at work. Therefore, it is of vital importance to take practical steps to increase your efficiency at work. Here are some strategies you can employ.

Prioritize Your Day In Advance

The first step to being efficient at work is prioritizing your day in advance. Doing this helps with effective time management, which enhances efficiency at work. You can establish your priorities for the day by coming up with a to-do list. However, you need to know how to prioritize tasks on your to-do list to ensure maximum efficiency. It is usually more efficient to move the dreaded difficult or higher-priority tasks to the top of the list. These are tasks that you have to get done for the day. If you focus on less significant tasks, probably because they are much easier to accomplish, they may take up much of your time and you will end your day without having handled the most important things for the day. Things such as emails and incoming calls are important but they can wait. That is, you can set up a time to respond to calls and emails. The secret is not to let such small tasks determine how your day at work is going to be. If you can, delegate or outsource some of the smaller tasks so that you have more time for the most dreaded.

Establish A Routine And Stick To It

Routines might sound boring, especially at the workplace. However, having a routine can actually help you accomplish tasks faster. Once you do certain tasks over and over again all the time, you won’t have to think about what task accomplish or how to prepare for it because it becomes a habit.

Use Productivity Tools

One of the most crucial productivity tools at work today is technology. Upgrading your technology at work can enhance your efficiency because it enables you to accomplish tasks faster. Using productivity tools to improve your efficiency at work can involve things as simple as understanding how to effectively use Excel when dealing with data.

Switch Your Working Environment

If your employer allows, it would be productive to switch your working location during the week. Working in a different environment can also boost your efficiency at work. For instance, if your workstation has less natural light, you can find a place with an abundance of this light and work from there. Doing this can help you find new ideas for your work or solutions to work problems you have been having.

Avoid Multitasking

Efficiency at work is not always about how many tasks you accomplish but rather how effective the outcome of those tasks are. Attempting to accomplish many tasks at the same time reduces your efficiency considerably. It reduces your creativity, results in a higher chance for mistakes, and makes it harder for you to remember the significant details. You will spread yourself too thin and end up with many open projects. Therefore, to be more efficient, focus on one task at a time, finishing it promptly before you move to something else.

Organize Your Work Station

A disorderly work station can easily hinder your productivity or efficiency. This is simply because it can be a slight hassle getting the tools you need to accomplish a given task. The result of this will be a considerable amount of time being wasted and this affects efficiency. Therefore, arrange your working area by ensuring that only the items you use daily out and about are kept close.

Take Breaks

Taking regular breaks at work might sound counterintuitive but it can actually improve your efficiency. This is because it helps to enhance your concentration, especially when performing long tasks. Productivity diminishes the longer you work without a break so taking short breaks, which are unrelated to work, such as running to a nearby coffee shop, can help maintain your performance at work.