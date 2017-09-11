5 ways to increase your chances of getting promoted

Everybody hopes to climb up the corporate ladder, but very few can. The jobs get fewer the higher you go, and the competition only gets fiercer. If you really want that promotion, you need to stay ahead of the pack. You can’t afford to sit and wait; you need to be proactive. Here are some tips that will make the climb a lot easier.

1. Get the timing right

One of the reasons why you might get turned down for a promotion is failing to read the times. Although the timing may never be perfect, some moments are worse than others. For example, asking for a promotion when everybody is running around like a headless chicken to beat a certain deadline is not advisable. There will be better moments than that.

Consider what’s happening in the company before asking to be promoted. If the firm is in the middle of a big expansion phase, that might be the perfect moment to try your luck because they are probably looking for someone with your set of skills to take up newly created positions or to spearhead the process. You may also have a good chance during performance evaluations.

2. Don’t just do your job

You will not get a promotion by doing what is expected of you. Don’t expect a pat on the back for doing your job. To get promoted, you will need to go above and beyond your usual responsibilities. If you are willing to take up additional work, it shows that you are willing to do whatever it takes to enable your organization to succeed. It will also showcase your skill set and talents.

Reach out and offer assistance to others when you feel like your workload is less. It will demonstrate to the management that you are willing and able to handle more responsibilities. Helping others will also portray you as a team leader.

3. Expand your knowledge and skills

Expanding your knowledge and skills in the fields relevant to your company will open many doors. As technology develops, there is a growing need for employees to improve on relevant skills to remain marketable in this competitive world. You probably don’t even need a master’s degree. In some cases, courses from a reputable college near you will suffice.

As you enhance your skills, consider diversifying into new areas. It will present new opportunities for promotion in other departments. By choosing to improve your knowledge and expertise, you are demonstrating a commitment to grow in your career. Managers will be impressed and might consider you when the time is right.

4. Build your network

If we were in an ideal world, promotions would be purely based on merit. But the world we live in is not as predictable as that. Choosing who to promote will often boil down to office politics. It’s, therefore, imperative that you have people skills. Being kind and helpful to supervisors, fellow workers and everyone around you will help you develop strong and healthy relationships within the workplace.

Consider taking your lunch away from your desk to interact with others. Make sure you attend most of the company events to interact and network with people from other departments. You will not only learn more about the company and how you can add value to it but also forge strong relationships that might be valuable in the future.

5. Create your own opportunities

Even as you do everything possible to prepare for opportunities in the future, you should also consider the possibility that such a day might never come. If the opportunity is not forthcoming, it’s probably time to take matters into your own hands. You can choose to create the opportunities yourself.

For example, you can invent new ways of doing an existing job or identify an entirely new position. Build on the idea and pitch it to the management and present yourself as a possible candidate for occupying this new position. If the managers see value in what you are proposing, you can be sure that you will be the first person they will consider.

There comes a time when every professional desire to move up the corporate ladder. Perhaps you feel the moment is right, and you have earned the right to get that promotion. Remember there are others who wish to get the same position. Following the five tips above will significantly increase your chances.