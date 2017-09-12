How to Have More Energy Throughout The Day

You struggle every morning, fighting to have enough energy to make that first cup of coffee. Maybe the first slump hits midday, and you struggle to stay awake. You might feel like your battery is never fully charged. You need a solution so you can have more energy throughout the day.

Drink More Water

One of the easiest ways to increase your energy is to increase your hydration levels. Water is essential for proper digestion, metabolism and regulating blood pressure. Balanced hydration levels will keep you from feeling tired. While 64 oz a day is the recommended goal, boosting your water intake by a just a few cups can have a positive impact.

Fatigue is one of the first signs of dehydration

Mild dehydration can reduce memory and focus

Proper hydration will reduce the frequency and duration of headaches

Increased fluids will flush out toxins from your digestive system that drain your energy

Get Better Quality Sleep

Waking throughout the night, or having difficulty falling asleep means you are not getting the rest you need. Improving your sleep quality can increase your energy levels.

Your mattress is a key player in daily energy levels. A mattress that is not supporting your body properly will keep you from getting quality sleep, and you will feel drained. Whether you choose a quality memory foam mattress or prefer coils, your mattress should be replaced every 7-10 years. Replace yours sooner if you notice signs of wear.

Any noticeable sagging, bulging or sloping at the edge

You sleep better on the sofa or in a hotel room

Your partner’s movements wake you

You are over 40

Have gained or lost weight

If your mattress shows no signs of wear and you have already tried limiting caffeine, it’s possible that your electronic devices are causing your sleep issues.

Reduce Blue Light

Just like the sun, electronic devices emit blue light, signaling your brain that it is time to be awake. Blue light also disrupts the body’s production of melatonin, the chemical needed to regulate your sleep cycles. Less light in the evening means better sleep at night.

Avoid televisions, computers, and cell phones 30-60 minutes before bed

Use lower wattage bulbs in the evening or install dimmer switches

Get a bit more sun during the day to help reset your sleep cycle

If avoiding your computer or phone isn’t an option, install a program or app to reduce the blue light from your devices as the day progresses.

Drink Green Tea

There is no doubt that caffeine will temporarily boost your energy levels.That’s because caffeine binds to the adenosine receptors in our brains and prevents the chemical from making us tired. It also increases adrenaline and dopamine.

To increase your energy and alertness, you may want to trade some of that coffee for green tea. Containing L-theanine,(an amino acid) green tea boosts your mood and increases alertness. Green tea only has 25-50 mg of caffeine per cup, so it is less likely to keep you awake at night. Green tea has other health benefits as well.

Shown to fight cancer cells

Can help lower blood sugar levels and prevent crashes

Scavenges free-radicals preventing skin damage

Stay Active

You may already know that a healthy diet and regular exercise will boost your energy levels. Small bursts of activity throughout the day can help you keep that energy going strong.

If your energy is slumping, try moving more. It can be as simple as a short quick walk down the hall. The added activity will increase your heart rate, increase your circulation, and get the oxygenated blood flowing to your brain.

Stand up and stretch

Take the stairs

Walk briskly to a restroom further away

Dance to a favorite song

Having more energy throughout the day can be as simple as drinking more water and improving your sleep. When combined with the benefits of green tea and increased activity, you may find you are more focused, more alert and are more likely to enjoy the rest of your day.