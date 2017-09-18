8 Creative Corporate Team Building Trip Ideas

The workplace can be a stressful environment for workers. It might not be the right place for them to have fun and bond with each other. It is, therefore, common in many corporate cultures for employees to go on an exciting outing once in a while not just to blow off steam but to also build interpersonal relationships and promote productivity. The secret is to find the perfect balance between fun and appropriateness. These amazing ideas will achieve just that.

1. Volunteering

Taking time to volunteer is not only good for the soul, but it will provide great opportunities for bonding. Choose a cause that most of your employees care about and base the trip around that. It would even be better if the program aligns with values that are core to the organization. Volunteering is a perfect tool for branding and a great opportunity to fulfill your corporate social responsibility.

2. Canoeing

Take advantage of the outdoors and stage a trip to a river near you for an amazing canoeing experience. Working together for a common goal can be a great opportunity for the employees to bond and interact. Again, you can seize the moment and pair up those who don’t necessarily work together. Pressure and competition exist in the workplace, too. Canoeing is a great way for employees to learn how to communicate and work together.

3. Sport competitions

Sports are high-energy events that not only support individual achievement but also promote teamwork. Sports present an opportunity to encourage healthy competition in the workplace. You can include employees from different departments in the same team to encourage bonding. Apart from the serious sporting activities available, you can include silly competitions for those who may not feel athletically capable. It will ensure that everyone feels included.

4. Camping

The workplace has many technologies that act as physical communication barriers. If you want the employees to interact more, why not allow them to spend a few days in the wild together. A camping trip is an excellent idea. Depending on the camping area, there is a broad range of activities in which you can participate. They may include swimming, fishing or trekking.

5. Karaoke night

What better way to get out of your comfort zone than karaoke night. It is a great opportunity for employees to let loose and have fun. You can spice things up by giving out awards to the best groups as an extension of your employee recognition initiative Although there’s a chance that one or two employees will get out of their shells, this kind of activity may suit an extroverted group better.

6. Hiking

Hiking is an excellent way to have fun and bond. A perfect example of a good hiking trip is a visit to one of the Seven Wonders of the World—Machu Picchu. Hiking and climbing Machu Picchu is a once in a lifetime experience that is guaranteed to create wonderful memories and great bonding moments for the employees. Exposing workers to new places and experiences will encourage creativity and spark new ideas.

7. Tour your city

You don’t need to spend time and resources visiting faraway places to bond when the same opportunity exists just under your nose. It’s time to embrace your city. Gather your team and pick some destinations. Get a chance to interact, bond and share jokes about how silly it looks to be a tourist in your city.

8. Rock climbing

Rock climbing is a perfect opportunity to boost employee morale and create trust while eliminating the leader-follower mentality. The activity calls for conflict resolution, communication and listening skills and stress management. Just like in the workplace, you can encourage the employees to set individual goals.

Advantages of team building activities

• Build morale

• Improve productivity and performance

• Relieve stress

• Foster great relationships between workers

• Encourage creativity

Corporate outings are an excellent way to relieve the tension that builds up when employees spend too much time in one place. Before deciding on a team-building trip, take time and consider the needs of the employees. Team outings are a great way to encourage collaboration, creativity and productivity, but most importantly, they are about having fun. The team that plays together will stay together.