Ways to Improve Your Office Enviroment

When your office environment is ideal, you work more and chances of getting sick are minimized. You have more energy and have a better mood and positive energy. You can relate well with others, and generally, your productivity improves. Here are ways to improve your office and raise your productivity

Regular Cleaning

A cleaner environment means a healthier life. Your office just like the home requires regular cleaning. This is not just the floor but also the devices and gadgets that are regularly used. Many people do not know that a computer can be a breeding ground for bacteria and therefore a health risk. You can transfer these bacteria to other surfaces you get into contact with such as the desk and even the food you eat. A cleaner office also improves the quality of the air you breathe. It also helps you relax and concentrate on what needs to be done.

Make Room for Plants

Plants, especially the green and leafy ones tend to help in relaxing and bringing out your creativity. You can put one large plant at the corner of your office or a smaller one on your desk. Get a plant that is proportional to your space. A huge plant in a small office will crowd it.

Paint Green

Painting the office green helps unlock your creativity. If you are not into the color, you can go for warmer, soothing and bright colors but psychologists warn against using red. It is linked to poor analytical performance. If you cannot paint the walls green, you can use green décor on the walls or your desk. This promotes a sense of well-being and health.

Stand More as You Work

Research has it that the more you sit down, the wider your waistline gets. This is especially true for men. You should at least be on your feet even if you are not walking around. When you sit down for long, all metabolic activities come to a standstill. To avoid this, you can get a higher desk to work on as you stand or else, take a break every 2 hours and walk around. On the same note, your posture also matters. Sit upright on your chair. Do not slump or let your shoulders droop. This can lead to feeling tired and lazy. When you sit upright, it portrays confidence, determination, and achievement.

Get More Personal Things

Whether it is a family portrait or an award, having it on your desk or wall can make you more relaxed and comfortable. It also brings about a sense of achievement. It’s important that you do not overcrowd your desk or office with too many things. This can lead to a feeling of untidiness. You will also have more things to keep a check on.

Bring Your Workout Gear on Board

You can bring some of your exercise equipment to the office to remind you to stay on track. You can squeeze in a few minutes on your lunch break for a workout or any other free time you get. This will help you relax and focus more on the things that need to be accomplished.

Get More Natural Light

If you can, getting big windows can improve your overall health. The amount of fresh air and light that goes in is quite beneficial. You can sleep better and relax more when you are exposed to more natural light. If you cannot get natural light, you can use different shades depending on your activities. When you want to socialize, you can use a brighter light then switch to a cooler bluish one when you want to think and analyze situations. If you do not have access to fresh air, think of getting an air purifier.

These simple things can make your office life better and healthier. In fact, you get to enjoy your time at the office when you can achieve your targets. Simple things you can do on a regular basis can result in improved health and productivity.