Top 7 Benefits of Video Marketing

Any marketer worth his salt knows that video marketing is compelling, attractive to consumers, and something every strategy should be integrating. This trend picked up fast and has shown no signs of slowing down. Here are the top benefits of using video as part of your marketing strategy.

The combination of video and audio is the number one way to personally connect with another person without being physically able to speak with them in person.

By showcasing you as an individual or your company’s story through video you are allowing a wide audience learn who you are and connect with the emotions produced by your story. People inherently connect at a sonic level (audible), when this is paired with moving video there is no better way to build long-term employee and customer relationships other than being in front of them in person.

Video marketing increases conversions and sales.

Since money is the bottom line, it’s worth mentioning that video marketing can increase your earnings. According to DreamGrow.com, a product video that’s placed on your landing page can result in 80% more conversions. Need more convincing? Explainer videos about products can lead to as much as 74% more sales.

Viewers have a lot of opportunities to engage with videos.

According to AdWeek, people engage a lot with content that’s shared by friends. Since videos are often shared by people, this means that your marketing videos will have good reach as they’re viewed by a person’s audience.

Videos can increase trust in your brand.

Conversions and sales begin with trust. Hector Simoudis, CEO of VP Legacies points out, “If a consumer doesn’t trust you, they’re not going to become a loyal customer or follower, no matter how great your products line or content is.” Video quickly engages the viewer, sparks emotion and makes the viewer more confident in what you’re promoting.

Google is kind to videos.

How well your brand shows up online begins and ends with search engines, primarily Google. The longer a person spends on your site, the more favorable your site will be with search engines. Since videos keep users on your site for at least 30 seconds or more, your site will be viewed as trustworthy to search engines, which means they could rank your site higher in searches.

Video testimonials show credibility.

Your marketing videos don’t have to all be made in-house. You can ask customers to share their experiences via video and then use those video testimonials to promote your brand. Real customers have a lot of power and can influence your current and potential customer base with their feedback. Remember, along with the rave reviews, also take into consideration the criticism – it’s an opportunity to make changes your audience wants.

Answer FAQs with a video.

Cut down on how much help your customers need from your customer service agents by answering their questions via video. This is especially useful if you have a complex product or recurring product questions. A video demonstration can answer all of your customers’ questions about a specific product in a very short time span. How-to videos are a lot easier to understand and follow then text-based directions.

One Last Tip: While not exactly video marketing, another clever way to use video and connect with your audience and customers is through video chat. Instead of only offering phone or email support, communicate with your customers face-to-face (virtually, at least). Seeing a human being on the other end can help customers build trust in your brand and it can also improve your company’s customer satisfaction rate.