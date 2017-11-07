The future of telepresence and mobile apps

One major characteristic of technology is changing. Innovations and developments are always changing the face of technology. These improvements are happening to make technology more applicable and convenient for users. Not long ago, telepresence and mobile apps were fascinating people. Today, the same people are anticipating more value from them. Shortly, various advancements will continue to transform telepresence and mobile apps.

Telepresence

People will have an opportunity of being present even when they are not physically there. Through telepresence robots, you can run errands at work and still be at home. Companies are improving the robot by designing an easy way of using the device. For instance, streamlining the look will enhance the robot’s mobility. The telepresence robot is intended to assist people in balancing work and social life. If you do not have to be at the office on Saturday, the robot will attend to your tasks.

Companies offering telepresence services are planning to merge and avail service provider support. This provision will enable numerous organizations to communicate effectively. They will also enjoy high-level security across the network. A combined customer support increases the quality of services. Customers will receive a fast response to their inquiries and concerns. Together with quality service and security, new models of telepresence are expected.

Telepresence based on the cloud will soon bring both small and large businesses to the telepresence age. New models of telepresence will be invented to fit the diverse market. Cloud-based services will be considerate to small businesses. They will receive reliable, affordable and secure telepresence services. This opportunity will be a transformation for businesses. They will appear bigger than they are yet no additional costs.

Mobile apps

Mobile app development aims at increasing efficiency and experience. Without leaving your home, an app will accomplish certain duties in another location. Through the app, the user can control the movements of an individual in another location. All you need to do is use your smartphone. People will be offering assistance services to others and doing them through mobile apps.

Our mobile apps will do more than just functioning on smartphones and tablets. Apps will also be utilized by other gadgets and devices we use. IOT applications will become more common and technological objects around us will no longer be in isolation. Mobile applications will empower Internet of Things. All gadget in our daily lives will be integrated and serve us more conveniently.

Apart from home, mobile apps are going to enhance working atmosphere in organizations. Employees will work more effectively and increase their productivity. As a result, organizations will increase their revenue and business performance. Mobile apps will cease being perceived for personal use only. In a few years, these apps will transform the face of industries.

Mobile apps are contributing a critical role in cloud computing. Innovators are using them to shape the future of cloud computing. For instance, apps for cloud storage will be necessary. Developers are seeking to have storage for every form of a smartphone. Regardless of the screen or platform, every user will run apps on their phones. Mobile apps have great potential to users due to their reliability and simplicity.

More wearable devices are coming up. It is one of the recent trends of technology. For example, Google glasses and Apple watch are among the existing wearable devices. The introduction of these devices increases expectations from apps. They are required to create a friendly interface for the user. The interface is to embed smartphone features with the wearable device.

Apps will be facing stiff competition from the browsers. It is likely that in the future, users will prefer browsers to apps in some instances. Browsers are improving by adding features, which will increase efficiency. App developers should be aware of this competition and stay ahead with innovation. Such kind of competition is healthy and beneficial to users. In the future, they will have options to choose.