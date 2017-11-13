How to Boost Network Security for Remote Employees

Thanks to the numerous innovations in mobile and networking technologies, employees can carry out their duties outside the office. Some employers let their employees work from any location of their choice for cost savings and productivity reasons. As more people are working remotely, there are security concerns that employers need to evaluate. The following tips focus on how security can be tightened in remote networking.

Use Malware Protection Software

As an employer, ensure that your computers and that of your remote staff are secured by up to date antivirus software. You should also note that most malware that affects computer systems come from the Internet. Ensure that the malware protection software you are using covers Internet security. This includes installing remote-wipe mobile applications on your handheld devices to erase data in case you lose a device.

Hire IT experts to oversee the installation of malware protection software on your company’s computers. Hire them based on their knowledge and experience in cybersecurity. The minimum qualification for hiring should be an undergraduate degree in computer science. These experts should install updates to existing software because computer viruses evolve from time to time.

Use Secure Webmail Programs for Email Access

Email accounts are vulnerable to hacking attempts and spread of malware. A hacker can merely send phishing emails to you with an intent of remotely accessing data stored on your handheld or computer devices. Entrust your IT expert with the role of installing and configuring webmail programs for email access.

Secure webmail accounts will allow your workers to access their emails from any device. These accounts also notify users when phishing or suspicious emails are sent to them. They support multi-user access. This means that several people can view their emails at once on one device. Unwanted electronic mails are usually marked as spam on webmail accounts.

Use Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)

VPNs are designed to provide a secure tunnel between two or more networked devices. They also act as proxies for Internet connections to allow anonymous web surfing. You can sign up for a VPN service to protect your company’s web traffic from being snooped by unauthorized persons. The service will also ensure that your staff remains safe even if their Wi-Fi network is compromised, like in the recent KRACK attack targeting the WPA2 vulnerability.

VPNs allows you to set up a system that enables your firm’s workforce to remotely and securely access your corporate network. This tool can also be utilized to encrypt the Internet traffic of employees working remotely. Besides a VPN, you can enlist the help of an IT expert to install, configure, and monitor security patches for remote networks.

Store Your Company’s Data on Cloud-based Systems

Cloud-based systems allow people to store, retrieve, manipulate, and delete data from any device that is connected to the worldwide web. These systems can also let your employees share, store, and retrieve your firm’s documents from any location. The good thing about cloud-based applications is that they are coupled with security features.

Cloud service providers offer packages with different storage space and features to suit any business at a cost. As an employer, find a service provider with packages that suit your business needs and budget. You should also upload your business data to a secure cloud to minimize the chances of losing it to hackers.

Use Strong Passwords

Hackers usually explore the vulnerability in computer systems by using password cracking software to gain access. When running a business with workers based in different geographical locations, it is essential that you use strong passwords to protect your devices from being hacked.

A strong password comprises of a random combination of alphabetical letters, numbers, and symbols. It should also be at least 12 characters long. You can use password generators to come up with a strong password for your computer systems. Ensure that the password is changed every month. Furthermore, encourage your employees to use different passwords when logging into various websites and corporate networks.

As a business owner or manager, your critical technological concern should be centered on how data is accessed and stored in your computer systems. Ensure that the data is safe from suspicious and fraudulent users by using VPN, updated antivirus software, and strong passwords for your email and remote network accounts. These measures will minimize the chances of your systems falling prey to hacking attempts and losing crucial company data. Hackers retrieve bank account details and other information that may lead to loss of finances.