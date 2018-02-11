How to Avoid Over-Engineering a Project

Although people assume that an oversized project can bring more benefits than losses, this is usually not the case. Oversized components require more money and time to be engaged for both their installation and maintenance. Even undersized projects are a better solution since they can be further developed if needed. But, having an oversized one will cause more frustration and expenses and will be harder to optimize.

What Does Over-Engineering a Project Mean?

In layman’s terms, over-engineering refers to a system that’s designed to be more complicated than necessary for its purpose. It’s like making a toothbrush that can switch channels on your tv. The same goes for over-engineered projects. The main idea of engineering is to design a system that will be energy efficient with low costs and high performance. In order to utilize this idea properly, you should avoid under and over engineering issues, as they both come with consequences.

The Negative Effects of Over-Engineering

Having a project that might be over-engineered can cause you more issues than benefits. Let’s start from the construction process. Oversized equipment is more expensive to purchase. Whether you’re dealing with a mechanical, electrical or plumbing system, all equipment that follow up an over-engineered project will cost you more than necessary. Labor cost is also higher in these cases, since they are confronted with equipment that requires more engagement.

As you’ll work on oversized units with more mechanical components than necessary, there’s a bigger risk of having certain parts worn out through time. This applies mostly to HVAC systems that have been overengineered. Because of the high replacement and repairment rates, users can suffer a lot of expenses.

Another negative thing that people suffer from over-engineered construction projects are the operating expenses. Because of the more complex system, it will take more energy to utilize it. For example, oversized lighting installations demand more electricity usage than ones that will suitably manage the work. Oversized furnaces and boilers require more fuel, and so on. A new design is supposed to provide you with benefits, since that’s the reason why technology is progressing nowadays. With an over engineered project, this isn’t going to happen – so you should pay attention to sizing.

How to Avoid Over-Engineering

In order to avoid oversized components, you will have to recognize them first. There are many common indicators that show whether a project is oversized or not. Some systems have a bigger tendency to be over-engineered, such as Air Conditioning. AC systems are usually manufactured in a way to bring down the desired temperature in less time. Although this looks like a good idea, it actually isn’t in the long run. The reason why it isn’t such a beneficial act is because of the electrical and mechanical components being worn out sooner. So, having extra capacity can trick you easily, reducing the lifespan of your AC and losing humidity control.

The best way to avoid over-engineering is to keep an eye on the project throughout the entire design process. Acknowledging all errors before the construction takes place is of major importance. This will save you a lot of money and time. Be sure to inform yourself about which systems are most commonly oversized and make this information a guideline for your actions.

Additional Things You Should Consider

Before attempting an engineering project, be sure that you have made a thorough plan of your process. To have an idea will help you start the process, but having a detailed plan is what will make the project successful and efficient.

You’ll also have to interact with the customers before attempting a construction if you want the best results. See what their requirements are and be sure not to have any excess components that might complicate things.