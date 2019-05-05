Did you know that small businesses suffer a loss of $225 per each bit of stolen financial or personal information? According to Symantec, this number is only going to get bigger because of a lack of education on cybersecurity for small business. To mitigate losses and preserve your reputation, you have to take many precautionary measures.

Follow these tips to ensure your business experiences steady growth and ensure digital infrastructure stays intact. Cyber threats are best treated by prevention and establishing a set of rules for your employees to follow.

Purchase a VPN service

Most cyber attacks are performed on unprotected IP addresses. A skilled hacker can easily track the IP addresses of your employees through simple entrance points, such as social media activity and email correspondence. To protect your small business, it’s essential to “spoof” your IP address using a quality VPN service.

Thankfully, the VPN market is thriving, so there is a myriad of available VPN services for different needs that a small business might have. If you’re not sure about which service is ideal for you, run a comparison of VPN services. With proper research, you can reinforce your cybersecurity and save your business from malicious DDoS attacks.

Foster a cybersecurity culture

Small businesses are the most common target because of two main reasons. Firstly, most smaller ventures don’t possess sufficient funds for a functional cybersecurity system. As a result, the infrastructure is left with glaring holes that can easily be exploited by any malevolent individual or group.

Secondly, human error greatly contributes to cyberattacks. Employees often don’t understand their responsibilities. Invest in courses and training programs that can integrate both old and new employees into your cybersecurity culture. Knowledge and preparation will prevent them from making any unforced errors.

Implement security tool into a cohesive strategy

There is no single solution to solving the most common cybersecurity issues. To establish a viable cybersecurity infrastructure for your small business, it’s important to have a multi-layered strategy. A proper firewall and a secured Wi-Fi connection should be the foundation of your approach to mitigating threats.

Afterward, educate your employees about the proper use of internet security and antivirus software. Start with only the most essential tools and work with your IT team to create the best possible combination. Leverage many complementary tools such as password managers and decrease the chances of suffering a cyberattack.

Monitor IoT (Internet of Things) Devices

While most eyes are fixed on smartphones, tablets and computers, cybersecurity threats can also threaten your IoT network. The most common target of DDoS attacks are devices like surveillance IP cameras, TVs and wearables that your employees have at their disposal.

Hackers have a habit of targeting devices and generate an amount of traffic that websites cannot withstand. As a consequence, you will experience significant downtime, which results in a loss of revenue. Use password management apps and make sure you have all the latest patches and security updates. Run weekly checkups and monitor any strange occurrences.

Always be open for new solutions

If you find a particular antivirus or antimalware program enticing and ideal, it doesn’t mean it will forever remain this way. There are many instances of software developers becoming complacent and refusing to update their system or add new features.

Check at least every three months for new and better solutions to protect your small businesses. If your cybersecurity software isn’t the best on the market, it’s time to make a change. Searching for these new solutions will help you learn how to be vigilant and responsible in the domain of cybersecurity.